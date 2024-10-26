Our View | America Needs a Change; It’s Trump

By The Signal Editorial Board

When major, nationally recognized media outlets, long known for their reliable, unflinching support for Democrat presidential candidates, both on their editorial pages and thinly camouflaged in supposedly “balanced” news coverage, refrain from endorsing the Democrat Party’s nominee for president — well, it speaks volumes.

They can’t bring themselves to endorse former President Donald Trump, lest they completely abandon their “progressive” socialist credentials. But they can’t bring themselves to endorse Kamala Harris, either.

It’s a testament to just how weak of a nominee the Democrats’ designated candidate is, one who, prior to being named the nominee, had never won a primary election and in fact had yet to receive a single vote at a single ballot box in a single state or a single county in all of 2024.

But President Joe Biden tanked his debate against Trump, and the wheels were set in motion for the Democrats’ apparatchiks, who falsely preach about “saving democracy,” to force the doddering Biden to step aside, in a coup of sorts, and make way for his vice president to assume the party’s nomination.

And now, some of the most stalwart supporters of the Establishment — not even so much a party establishment, but the Establishment of bureaucrats and power brokers that actually runs things and doesn’t want to relinquish an ounce of control — have stepped back from Harris, the empress with no clothes.

Some of them won’t endorse her. Or her opponent. We will.

We endorse Donald Trump, clearly the more capable leader.

Kamala Harris has a three-plus-year record in the Biden-Harris administration, an experience that led her to proclaim to a panel of cozy pro-Harris talk show hosts that she couldn’t imagine anything she would have done differently than Biden. It was a rare moment of clarity, in contrast with the word salads she routinely serves up to obfuscate her non-answers to direct questions. In that moment, she admitted she is just fine with wide-open borders, unvetted terrorists waltzing into our country, a broken economy, sky-high gas prices and an international climate in which terrorists and despots know they can invade their neighbors and bomb and rape innocents with impunity, because a gutless, rudderless U.S. will not stand in the way.

Donald Trump would not stand for any of that.

The proof is in the four years when Trump already served as president. You may not like him, personally. And we will readily admit, sometimes he says things that make us cringe, and he can be un-elegant, even crass, in the way he words things.

But we didn’t elect him to be a Boy Scout. We elected him to be president of the most powerful nation on Earth.

During Trump’s four years as president, the economy was strong, inflation was under conrol, the unemployment rate was the lowest in 50 years, the world was at relative peace, our enemies had a healthy level of fear, he demanded our allies pay their fair share for their own protection, and you could afford your rent and groceries.

He promised, and delivered, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, one of the largest tax reforms in history that gave Americans’ pocketbooks — and the economy — a much-needed shot in the arm.

Trump’s administration brokered the Abraham Accords, leading to normalization of relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Now, under Biden and Harris, World War III is brewing in the Middle East.

And then there’s the border. Trump’s border policies aimed to keep the border and Americans secure and safe. Construction began on the much-needed border wall and those who sought asylum here awaited adjudication of their cases in Mexico under the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Biden and Harris — the supposed “border czar” — release them all into the U.S. on a promise to appear at an asylum hearing … well, someday.

Mean tweets aside, in untold numbers of ways things were so much better for Americans under the Trump administration than they are now. For a time, the promise, “Make America Great Again,” was panning out — even as Trump’s opponents turned MAGA into a slur. Imagine that. A slogan intended to espouse national aspirations of greatness, for all of America’s citizens, was twisted and contorted into an insult. His opponents throw slurs his way nonstop — this past week, a desperate Harris stooped to a new low we will not repeat here — and yet his qualities still shine through and his popularity still grows.

Trump wants peace, but peace through strength. He remains resolute despite two assassination attempts, which no doubt were fueled by the rhetoric of his opponents including the government elites who kicked Biden to the curb and expect, even demand, that voters favor Harris simply because she is a woman of color — qualifications or lack thereof not withstanding.

They’ve done it all to kneecap Trump. They made up stories about collusion with Russia, and engaged in unconstitutional government suppression of legitimate news stories about the financial dealings of Biden and his son prior to the 2020 election. They’ve used, misused and abused the legal system in attempts, via trumped-up charges — pardon the expression — to not just put him in jail but remove him from the ballot.

How very democratic indeed.

Unlike those who hate Trump but can’t bring themselves to endorse an inferior candidate in Harris, we will stand up and be counted:

We endorse Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, to also become the 47th.

Two more brief endorsements:

U.S. Senate: Steve Garvey

Adam Schiff is the biggest serial liar ever in politics, and that’s saying something. If you vote for him, you deserve what you get. Garvey — all of our pro-Dodgers biases aside — is a stand-up candidate who will restore integrity to California’s representation in the U.S. Senate.

L.A. County District Attorney: Nathan Hochman

Our opposition to current DA George Gascón and his pro-criminal policies is well-established. We called him out for what he is almost immediately after he took office in 2020 and he laid out a plan to drain the jails and put as many criminals on the streets as possible. Nathan Hochman is the clear-cut superior choice here.