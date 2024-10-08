Blog

Photos: ‘Take Me Home’ a tribute to the music of John Denver

Singer Jim Curry performs John Denver cover songs alongside his wife Ann for the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Centern on Saturday evening at the Bella Vida grand ballroom on October 5, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
At first glance, concert goers might have thought that John Denver returned from the dead with how uncanny singer Jim Curry bears resemblance.

Curry and his John Denver tribute band performed for the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Saturday evening at the Bella Vida grand ballroom, where attendees were able to get some dinner while listening to songs including “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”
Picture of Trisha Anas

Trisha Anas

