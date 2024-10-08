At first glance, concert goers might have thought that John Denver returned from the dead with how uncanny singer Jim Curry bears resemblance.
Curry and his John Denver tribute band performed for the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Saturday evening at the Bella Vida grand ballroom, where attendees were able to get some dinner while listening to songs including “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”
Photos: ‘Take Me Home’ a tribute to the music of John Denver
