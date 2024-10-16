Poker and bingo night to benefit Finally Family Homes 

News release

Finally Family Homes is scheduled Nov. 2 to host its 2nd Annual Poker Tournament and Bingo Night, designed for experienced players and beginners alike.

The event is scheduled 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Egg Plantation, 24415 Walnut St., Newhall.

The evening includes a taco bar with all the fixings, specialty desserts and more. Proceeds benefit Finally Family Homes, an organization dedicated to providing resources for high-potential young adults who have aged out of foster care or face challenges like homelessness and instability. Finally Family Homes is working to bridge this gap, helping these young adults gain stability, education, and life skills to thrive independently.

“We believe every young adult deserves the chance to build a bright future, no matter where they’ve come from. At Finally Family Homes, we provide more than resources — we surround these young adults with a supportive community that empowers them to overcome challenges and create lasting success,” Executive Director Christina Dronen said in a news release.

Limited sponsorship opportunities remain, with packages ranging from $250 to $1,000. Poker tickets are $125, including $300 in chips, dinner and one drink ticket. Bingo tickets are $60, including 10 bingo cards, dinner and one drink ticket. Prizes will be awarded throughout the night, and a silent auction will offer items for participants to bid on.

“I’m thrilled about this event because it shines a much-needed spotlight on a population whose needs deserve attention and support right here in the Santa Clarita Valley,” Event Chair Jill Friedman said in the release.

To register for the tournament, play bingo, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org/events. For additional inquiries, contact Finally Family Homes at [email protected].