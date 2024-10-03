Residents report seeing smoke from fire in Ventura County  

The Felicia Fire in Ventura County has grown rapidly and prompted the L.A. County Fire Department to send mutual aid to assist the firefighters on the scene.

At 12:42 p.m. on Thursday, the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a brush fire at the 4700 block of Lake Piru Road, according to Andrew Dowd, spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department.

As of 2 p.m. the fire has burned 15 acres and has a rapid rate of spread, said Dowd.

Dowd added that approximately 100 firefighters have responded to the scene and the number could grow depending on the circumstances.

Assets from L.A. County Fire Department were dispatched at 1:12 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 1:33 p.m. The Fire Department is assisting with two helicopters and two fire helitankers, according to Luis Garcia, spokesman for the department.

Residents in the Santa Clarita Valley have reported seeing the smoke plume from the fire. The SCV has not been otherwise impacted from the fire at the publication of this story.