Santa Clarita family and friends mourn loss of 27-year-old Martin Ramos Jr. 

Santa Clarita native Martin Ramos Jr. died on Oct. 1, leaving behind his fiancée, their 1-year-old son and 1-month-old daughter. He was living in Avondale, Arizona, at the time.

According to Ramos Jr.’s mother, Jennifer Ramos, her son struggled with undiagnosed mental health issues, and he took his own life. Ramos Jr. was 27 years old.

“The problem is, he wouldn’t go get the help he needed,” Ramos said during a telephone interview. “I guess I want people to know what the signs are. Watch your friends and family, because my boy had every single warning sign.”

Ramos added that her son was an organ donor and was able to save four lives because he’d indicated on his driver’s license that he wanted to donate his organs. She and other loved ones did what’s called an honor walk, which is a ceremonial event to commemorate someone who donates as her son did.

“I know now where his organs went,” Ramos said. “And someday I might be able to meet the person and feel the heartbeat.”

Ramos Jr. was born July 10, 1997, in Panorama City. He grew up in Santa Clarita. He’s survived by his mother, Jennifer Ramos; his father, Martin Ramos Sr.; his two children, Martin Cesar Ramos and Eliora Teresa Ramos; his fiancée, Alexandra Gonzalez; his older brother, Ian Ramos; grandfather Manuel Ramos and grandmother Mary Eviston, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A service for Ramos Jr. is set to take place at 4 p.m. Oct. 14 at Real Life Church at 23841 Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia. His mother said anyone is welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, family friend Martha Aguilera asked the community to consider a donation to Ramos Jr.’s 1-month-old and 1-year-old children through EveryLoved.com/life-of/Martin-Ramos-Jr/memories.

Anyone looking for information about free and low-cost mental health services can visit bethedifferencescv.org.