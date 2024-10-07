Santa Clarita to look at $2.3M for parks, library security 

Weeks after city residents complained to Santa Clarita City Hall about their safety and security concerns after witnessing daytime evidence of drug use and addiction at a Valencia park, the city is looking to spend more than $2 million to augment its security.

On Tuesday, the Santa Clarita City Council is going to be asked to pledge about $2.3 million over the current Sheriff’s Department contract for private security.

The figure covers two years, with three additional one-year options expected to be a part of the deal.

According to the agenda, the city is planning to change its current security company from Pasadena-based Select Patrol Agency to Good Guard Security and add a separate contract for library security.

The city’s previous contract with Select Patrol was for a maximum of approximately $2.1 million for three years, which was made in 2019, when the city only had 28 parks, according to the agenda for that meeting. The current contract expires at the end of October.

“The ongoing security services provide a visible deterrent to keep residents safe and prevent damage, vandalism and property loss at city facilities,” said Carrie Lujan, city of Santa Clarita communications manager.

New contracts

The security contracts under review Tuesday also would beef up security around the city’s Transit Center in Newhall, too.

The contract states the security services for 38 city parks include: locking of all outside restrooms and buildings daily; inspecting daily all doors and windows; providing weekly written reports to the facilities representatives; responding to any alarms activated at park sites.

The security services also will be provided for the city’s Metrolink stations and the Old Town Newhall parking structure, such as monitoring heavily trafficked locations, restroom facilities, bicycle lockers, parking lots, stairwells, ledges, elevators, and immediate property surrounding these areas.

Basic responsibilities include responding to disturbances, reporting and investigating unusual activity and providing traffic control when necessary.

The contract for library security would be for a maximum of nearly $250,000, according to city officials.

City Hall discussion

The security talk comes about a month after a group of residents complained about what they’ve been seeing as a worsening of conditions around Old Orchard Park.

“We have done everything possible. Our neighbors have been more vigilant in walking up and down streets,” said neighborhood resident Traci Ramirez. “But we have children walking down streets and paseos by people that pass out, eyes rolling back in their head, with the needle still left, at some point, in their body. And I just feel like we have done everything that’s been asked of us.”

Originally developed in 1968 as part of the Valencia master plan, Old Orchard Park is one of the city’s oldest parks, serving as a gathering place for families, students and residents for decades, according to the city.

Councilwoman Laurene Weste said she attended a packed community room meeting of Old Orchard I residents and sympathized with their frustration.

“I feel so bad. If there’s anything we can do to help, we need to do it now,” Weste said.

About a month after residents came to City Hall, the city also announced previously planned upgrades for Old Orchard Park, including new playground equipment with shade structures, an ADA-compliant restroom building and a pickleball court overlay on the existing basketball court, among other family-friendly amenities.

Security costs

While the city is looking to spend more to add private security for its parks and libraries, unanswered questions remain as to whether the city already is spending more than it should be on its Sheriff’s Department contract.

The city of Lancaster sued the department in April, claiming the Sheriff’s Department was not passing its reduced costs on to the city when the department fills additional patrol deputy shifts with overtime from existing deputies, as opposed to additional deputies, which cost more.

The department has said it utilizes significant amounts of overtime to meet its service contracts due to a significant hiring shortage.

If the claims in Lancaster’s suit are accurate, the costs would likely go some of the way toward paying the contract.

According to Lancaster officials, in 2019-20, the cost differential was expected to be close to $1 million for that year, with 18 fewer deputies than promised.

County officials noted last week that Santa Clarita has the largest such policing contract in L.A. County, and SCV Sheriff’s Station Capt. Justin Diez previously estimated his current staffing is about 30% below historical levels.

The city of Santa Clarita has not yet joined the suit, but as a class-action effort, it would benefit if Lancaster wins any settlement as a member of the class.

That lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing in Downtown Los Angeles next month.