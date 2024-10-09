SCV Education Foundation announces 3rd Annual Touch-A-Truck  

News release

The SCV Education Foundation is scheduled to host its third annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Central Park.

The offers a chance for families with children of all ages to explore a wide array of large career vehicles up close. Children under 2 years of age are admitted free, general admission is $5 and can be completed through scveducationfoundation.org or completed at the door with cash, card, or Venmo.

All proceeds benefit the SCV Education Foundation and its programs.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Central Park will be transformed into an interactive display of vehicles including fire engines, police cars, tow trucks, military jeeps, a helicopter, a gaming truck and much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to examine these vehicles up close, meet the professionals who operate them, and learn about their roles in the community.

A sensory sensitive quiet hour will take place from 9 to 10 a.m., when no horns or sirens will be used.

In addition to the vehicle displays, the event will feature activities designed to entertain and engage children and families. Included will be kid-friendly activities, food trucks and an assortment of vendors.

The SCV Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for students in the Santa Clarita Valley. Its initiatives include literacy programs such as Bag of Books, Read With Me, and Pager Turners, as well as Teacher Innovation Grants and scholarships for students across the five school districts in the region.