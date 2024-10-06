SCV ‘sidewalk poets’ honored at Newhall ceremony 

The poetry community lives on in the Santa Clarita Valley, as this year’s 2024 Sidewalk Poetry winners were awarded on Wednesday evening at The Main in Newhall during a dedication ceremony.



Each year, 10 poets are selected to have their work engraved onto major sidewalks throughout SCV and were given certificates to commemorate the accomplishment during the event, led by Councilwoman Marsha McLean.



“The Sidewalk Poetry Project is a special part of our city,” McLean said. “These poems spark inspiration and creativity in everyday spaces, and whether you’re strolling through one of our parks, running errands or simply walking around town, the poems that line our sidewalks invite you to pause and reflect.”



The 2024 winners included Garry Gay, Katherine Denzin, Edward Huddleston, Deborah Kavis, Vivianna Guzman, Kara Monson, Scarlett Dougherty, Wendy Fontaine, Forbes Black and Joshua Rundus.



During the ceremony, each awardee was called up to the stage to collect a certificate and to read their winning poems.



The annual event is part of the city’s month-long “ARTober” festivities in celebration of National Arts and Humanities Month.



The program started in 2018, when a now-retired city staff member suggested that the city’s art program partner with its Sidewalk and Concrete Rehabilitation Project, according to Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved.



“They were replacing the sidewalks anyway that have been damaged by water or have too many cracks and [the employee] thought, ‘Well, wouldn’t it be wonderful to have stamped poetry in these sidewalks?’” Nestved said. “From there, we started the program, and it is now on our seventh year.”



Nestved said that it was nice to see hundreds of people from the community be inspired to enter the competition.



“We only have 10 people win, but if hundreds of people are sitting down, thinking about poetry and taking the time just making the creative thinking a part of their process for maybe a moment, I think that is worth what we’re doing,” Nestved said.



Jennifer Shadle, Santa Clarita arts and events administrator, said that it’s important to continue supporting the arts community through events like the Sidewalk Poetry contest.



“Having public art is important and having that beauty and that connection to the community is very important to the identity of a city,” Shadle said. “Our Sidewalk Poetry program has always been connected to the community, connected to home, connected to Santa Clarita. That alone connects art and the community together.”



Nestved said that submissions for the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry competition are currently being accepted, and that those interested will have until Dec. 8 to enter.



More information about the competition can be found on the city’s website at www.santaclaritaarts.com/2025-sidewalk-poetry-project-call-for-entry.