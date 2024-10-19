Blog

Small brush fire breaks out in Agua Dulce 

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department mop up the vegetation after a fire broke out near State Route 14 on Monday afternoon. 081224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department mop up the vegetation after a fire broke out near State Route 14 on Monday afternoon. 081224 Katherine Quezada/The Signal
A 100- by 100-foot brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Saturday afternoon, northbound on the State Route 14 freeway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Melanie Flores. 
 
The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m., according to LAFD radio traffic. 
 
Flores said no structures had been threatened and no injuries had been reported, as of the publishing of this article.  
 
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

