Small brush fire breaks out in Agua Dulce 

A 100- by 100-foot brush fire broke out in Agua Dulce on Saturday afternoon, northbound on the State Route 14 freeway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervising Dispatcher Melanie Flores.



The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m., according to LAFD radio traffic.



Flores said no structures had been threatened and no injuries had been reported, as of the publishing of this article.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated.