Sulphur Springs school board reviews improvement plans for campuses 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board discussed an overview improvement plan Wednesday for the district’s schools that is estimated to cost $172 million.

All governing board members were present at Wednesday’s meeting at Golden Oak Community School and reviewed a school facilities improvement plan that would modernize current classrooms, build new classrooms to accommodate additional students and staff, update playgrounds to be more inclusive and provide a space for science labs and music rooms.

Representatives from Caldwell, Flores & Winters, a planning and financing firm that works with school districts, said the list of improvements that they came up with for each school was made after they walked the campuses with administrators. The presentation went into what each specific school would need, mainly focusing on modernization or repurposing the current classrooms, adding more permanent classrooms where needed, and getting rid of the portable classrooms.

Janet Kliegl led the presentation that focused on each school campus. She said that currently Mitchell and Pinetree Community Schools are eligible for modernization and the other schools will fall into eligibility over the next 10 years.

“When a permanent school facility is 25 years old or older, or previously modernized 25 years ago, it qualifies for modernization,” said Kliegl.

Mitchell Community School’s proposed improvements were to modernize and provide 21st Century upgrades to the 22 existing classrooms, construct a 10-classroom building, provide 21st century updates to the library, repurpose three classrooms into a music and two TK/K classrooms, remove the portable classrooms and provide an inclusive playground.

Pinetree Community School’s proposed improvements were to modernize and provide a 21st century upgrade to the 18 existing classrooms, construct four TK/K classrooms, a music room, and a science room, and remove the portable classrooms.

Kliegl said that the proposed improvements for each campus were not official by any means.

“To my understanding this isn’t a legal document. It is a general document that provides guidance and a way to move forward,” said Kliegl.

Board member Shelley Weinstein added that it will ultimately come down to what the district can afford to do. Some of the proposed improvements may not be made if they do not come up with the money to do the projects.

“We can only do what we can afford to do,” said Weinstein. “We may have a big wish list for a particular school site, but we may only be able to do a little bit and then put the others on hold until there is more money.”

When discussing how the district would pay for these improvements the representatives with CFW recommended the school use state aid grants – the district could be eligible for approximately $31.7 million in modernization grants within the next 10 years and may be eligible to receive $7.5 million in new construction grants by 2032.

They also said a general obligation bond could pay for the improvements. According to the presentation, the governing board has not declared a definitive intent to pursue a new bond, but they do note a bond will be much needed to help pay for the proposed improvements at each school site. The bond could be placed on the 2026 ballot, and if approved by voters, would be issued over six years and would generate approximately $121.7 million.

A total of $172.3 million would be generated from the combination of the possible bond, local proceeds, and state aid grants, enabling the district to pay for all proposed improvements.

Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi asked governing board members if they would like to bring the improvement plan back in November as an action item to discuss what projects they will be able to do, start preparation and consider the next steps. The governing board members agreed to bring the plan back for action at their Nov. 13 meeting.