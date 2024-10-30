Templin Highway brush fire extinguished  

By Maya Morales

Signal Staff Writer

L.A. County firefighters were dispatched to the southbound Interstate 5 freeway near Templin Highway for a brush fire that broke out and caused a closure of three southbound I-5 lanes on Tuesday night, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the area at 7:42 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 7:53 p.m. Aldana said Wednesday morning.

According to Aldana, the blaze grew to 6.2 acres with no structures threatened.

Fire Capt. Shelia Kelliher said Tuesday night there was a hard closure of the southbound 5 freeway requested by the incident commander because heavy smoke was blowing across the lanes.

Lanes 1, 2, and 3 of the southbound I-5 were closed during the duration of the incident, but Lane 4 remained open.

The incident was closed at 11:53 p.m. on Tuesday with no injuries reported, said Aldana.

California Highway Patrol officers opened all lanes of the southbound I-5 at 11:58 p.m., according to Officer Michael Nasir.