Brush fire breaks out near Templin Highway

L.A. County firefighters responded to a brush fire near the southbound Interstate 5 at Templin Highway on Tuesday night, according to Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher.

“You’ve got 6 acres,” Kelliher said, adding that firefighters were first notified of the incident at 7:39 p.m. and arrived on the scene shortly after. “The hard closure of the southbound 5 freeway at Templin Highway has been requested by the incident commander. Heavy smoke is blowing across those lanes.”

Lanes 1, 2 and 3 of the southbound I-5 were closed, while Lane 4 remains open as of the publication of this story. A helitanker was also in the area assisting firefighters on the ground.

No injuries have been reported, according to Kelliher.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.