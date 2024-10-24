WalletHub ranks Santa Clarita 29th safest city in America 

In a new study published by WalletHub earlier this month, Santa Clarita was ranked the 29th safest city out of 182 cities it ranked in America.

Santa Clarita is the sixth safest city in California, and the second safest city in Los Angeles County behind Glendale, according to the report. Irvine, which was ranked No. 11, was the highest-ranking California city.

While safety often indicates protection from harm, such as crime and natural disasters, the WalletHub study also focused on financial safety, such as protection from fraud and identity theft, as well as the prevalence of employment and insurance.

The study ranks each city with a score in the following categories: “Home and Community Safety,” “Financial Safety,” as well as “Natural-Disaster Risk.”

The list of 182 cities is comprised of the 150 most populated cities throughout the United States, in addition to the two most populated cities in each of the states.

Through 41 metrics, each one was graded on a scale of 100 points in the three categories, with 100 being the highest. Each metric weighed differently, between 1.05 and 7.83 points. Each individual score was then calculated for a weighted average, which is shown as each city’s total score.

Santa Clarita’s total score was 65.94; in comparison, the highest-ranked city on the list, South Burlington, Vermont, received a score of 74.15.

Through the “Home and Community Safety” category, measures such as the presence of terrorist attacks, mass shootings, murders per capita, sex offender per capita, law-enforcement employees per capita and traffic and pedestrian fatalities per capita were among metrics taken into account, at a total of 60 points.

The other 40 were divided between “Natural-Disaster Risk” and “Financial Safety,” where index scores in risks of natural disasters such as earthquakes, hail, hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires encompassed the former, and unemployment rates, poverty rates, debt-to-income ratio and job security were among the factors to encompass the latter.