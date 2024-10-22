X AI Marketing Hacks to Boost Your Business in 2024

From AI-driven outreach to personalized content creation, predictive analytics, and automated e-commerce solutions, companies are leveraging the power of artificial intelligence to streamline processes and achieve unprecedented growth.

In this article, discover how leading professionals are harnessing AI to optimize everything from press release distribution to customer engagement.

As AI continues to evolve, these insights will guide businesses of all sizes in maximizing efficiency, unlocking new opportunities, and staying ahead of the curve in 2024 and beyond.

David Quintero

Newswirejet.com

www.newswirejet.com

At NewswireJet.com, we leverage AI-driven outreach to help newly formed companies gain visibility through targeted press release distribution. By identifying companies in the early stages of growth, we offer tailored PR solutions that get them in front of the right audiences. For startups in “stealth mode,” our expertise helps them make a powerful debut when they’re ready to come out of the shadows. With AI, we streamline the process of outreach, ensuring timely connections with new business owners.

Muhammad Sharjeel Zaman

The Design Firm – TDF

thedesignsfirm.com

Harness the power of AI to create highly personalized content that resonates with your audience. By leveraging AI-driven tools, you can analyze customer data, segment your audience, generate tailored content, optimize campaigns, and improve customer experience. Remember, effective AI-powered marketing requires a strong foundation of data and a clear understanding of your target audience.

Samantha North

Founder, Client Attraction Engine

samanthanorth.com

This simple prompt is essential for experts who want to create blog posts with their own unique authority and expertise, without relying on the AI tool to produce everything itself (and risk errors or overly fluffy content). Here, the expert simply provides quick bullet points under each heading of an SEO-ready outline, then asks the AI to weave the bullet points into a full piece of text (which can follow a sample of their individual writing style as provided below). Note, I’ve had best results using this with Claude AI Sonnet rather than ChatGPT.

I’ve created an outline for a new blog post targeting the keyword “XYZ”. I will provide you with bullet points for each section of the outline and I want you to turn these into a section of flowing prose. Here is my manually written introduction (please use a similar style, tone and voice when writing the new sections):

[provide introduction]

Here is the first heading, complete with my bullet points (please feel free to add anything extra that you feel is important, but make sure to include everything mentioned in the bullet points):

[provide H2 heading plus bullet points]

Bibi Lauri Raven

Bibibuzz

Bibibuzz.com

Sometimes, when you’re learning about a new niche/segment or topic, you can use this prompt as a research starter (see below). I love using this as a base for my outreach emails, when I’m talking to a new audience. Of course, you need to check everything AI says, and sometimes dive into things a little deeper. But this prompt is a great starting point 🙂

Where x = <your topic/product>

List 20 main x providers and their websites.

List 20 industry thought leaders and their websites around x.

List 20 Statistics of this year for x, include sources.

List 20 trends of this year for x, include sources.

List 20 future trends for x, include sources.

List 20 x-related topics from a consumer perspective.

List 20 real-world concerns, benefits, and challenges of using x.

List 20 specific use cases of x.

List 20 specific audience segments for x.

List 20 tangential topics exploring broader aspects of x.

List 20 tangential pain points that do not mention x.

List 20 types of companies that cater to the same audience but are not competing with x.

List 20 types of companies that cater to the same audience but are not competing with x, and are not in the same industry as x.

List 10 top news stories around x from the last 5 years, include sources

Andrew Peluso

CEO, Pesty Marketing

You can turn a YouTube video into a 90% done email newsletter. Below I’ll share an example of how I do this.

Take the video transcript from your YouTube video, examples of 5 past newsletters you’ve written, and use this prompt in ChatGPT:

# CONTEXT #

I own Pesty Marketing. We do search engine marketing for pest control companies. I made a YouTube video about Creating a Killer Pest Control Offer & Getting More Leads. Attached is the transcript.

# OBJECTIVE #

I want to turn the transcript into a newsletter. I’ve attached examples of previous newsletters I’ve written.

# STYLE #

I want my newsletter to have the style of previous newsletters I’ve written.

# TONE #

I want my newsletter to have the tone of previous newsletters I’ve written.

# AUDIENCE #

Pest control business owners and marketers

# RESPONSE #

Write the newsletter

The same framework can be applied to creating a podcast script, a blog article, and a social media post.

Cole South

Gold BJJ

https://goldbjj.com

We use AI to help repurpose content for our martial arts brand. For example if we have a Jiu Jitsu athlete drop into our studio to film a 15 minute long form video, we can use AI tools to repurpose the video into short form clips for TikTok, a blog post, and even an e-mail to send out to our customer base. This little AI hack helps you get the most bang for your buck out of your content production efforts.

Build Custom AI Workstations to Get the Best Out of All the Different LLMs

Tim Cakir

AI Operator

Custom-built AI workstations can significantly enhance a marketer’s efficiency. Instead of relying on a single AI model, these workstations integrate multiple large language models, each optimized for specific tasks. For example, GPT-4.0 handles outlining, Sonar-Large by Perplexity performs online searches, and Claude 3.5 Sonnet finalizes edits. All of this happens seamlessly in the background, allowing marketers to focus on creativity without managing multiple logins or platforms. Many marketing teams report up to a 10x increase in efficiency using this tailored approach.





Andy Crestodina

Co-founder of web development firm, Orbit Media

www.orbitmedia.com

If you export data from GA4 and give it to AI, it may give you insights that you can use to improve your sales and marketing. For example, go to a report showing leads (key events or just visits to you thank you page) and add “Date + time” as a secondary dimension. If you export that and they upload it to an AI tool, it will tell you what day of week and time of day you visitors are mostly likely to convert.

Those are the best times to send emails, turn up ad budgets and most importantly, make sure your reps are ready to respond to leads quickly.









Aziz Nishanov

E-Housing Real Estate

https://e-housing.jp/





By carefully selecting high-end components like powerful GPUs, ample RAM, and fast storage, organizations can create systems optimized for specific LLM requirements. Custom workstations allow for flexibility in scaling resources, enabling seamless handling of various model sizes and complexities. This approach not only maximizes the potential of different LLMs but also provides cost-effective solutions compared to cloud-based alternatives.

Georgi Dyulgerov

Web Tech Media Ltd.

https://www.etci.ie

AI streamlines unit conversions for businesses by enabling quick, accurate conversions across industries, from finance (e.g., currency conversions) to logistics (e.g., volume and weight conversions). It can potentially integrate with business tools like spreadsheets, ERP systems, and apps, allowing real-time conversions and error detection. AI can also tailor conversions to user preferences and even explain the underlying logic for educational purposes.

AI can also handle multi-step or compound conversions. For example, converting “100 square feet to square meters” or “convert $100 per hour to $100 per day.

– Maria Jose Guzman

– eventflare

– https://eventflare.io/

Utilize AI tools to automate social media management, optimize ad targeting, and enhance customer service with chatbots. Incorporating AI can also improve event marketing by streamlining promotions for corporate event venues and driving targeted traffic. Whether you’re looking to fill event spaces or improve your digital presence, AI is a game changer for maximizing business growth.

Gabriela Covay

Bright Valley Marketing

“We use AI to help us with a myriad of tasks on a daily basis. We’ve created a custom GPT for Digital PR ideation where we’ve fed the GPT all of our top performing Digital PR campaign ideas. Based on this the GPT is able to suggest promising ideas for our clients. These are oftentimes a hit or miss. Here’s the essence of the prompt you can use to come up with ideas that can spark inspiration:

You are a PR agency whose role is to come up with newsworthy, relevant PR campaign ideas for clients that will generate hundreds of media coverage from top consumer media outlets in the USA. These PR campaign ideas involve surveying 3,000 respondents (18+) or looking at existing public data, for example, from bls.gov. The campaign ideas should be highly newsworthy so that they have the potential to go viral.

Factors to consider:

Is it a unique idea?

Does it elicit a STRONG emotional response e.g. Surprise, shock, excitement, joy, disgust, pride, etc?

Will it spark dialogue online?

Is it shareable?

Does it have a B2C angle?

The ideas can be:

Rankings (e.g. best small towns in America to start a business), or hypothetical scenarios (e.g. Would you accept $10,000 a year if it meant losing 5 years of your life?)

Based on this provide me with 15 campaign ideas.”

Ben Walker

Ditto Transcripts

https://www.dittotranscripts.com

Using predictive analytics is a really good way to use AI in giving your company the boost it needs in 2024. Using IBMs Watson, or something similar, you can use your own past data to predict your client’s buying decisions, sales forecasts, marketing trends, or even hiring and firing patterns within your organization. This technology can allow you to peak around the corner to future with very good accuracy, and help you make well informed decisions that will affect the future of your company.

Pierce I. Reza

Oracle Law Firm | Accident & Injury Attorneys

https://oraclelawfirm.com/

Before speaking with a Personal Injury lawyer, AI can streamline your preparation. It can research case laws, estimate compensation based on injury type, and offer legal insights. AI chatbots can draft questions to ensure your concerns are clear. Additionally, AI can organize medical records and accident reports, helping you present a cohesive narrative. Leveraging AI means better understanding your case, optimizing communication, and making your consultation more productive and focused.

Himanshu Chhimpa

Tagshop

https://tagshop.ai

-Tagshop is a powerful AI-driven e-commerce tool that allows you to create shoppable galleries, transforming your social media feeds into dynamic sales channels. By seamlessly integrating with your online store, Tagshop leverages AI to accurately and automatically tag products within your Instagram posts, Facebook photos, and even Pinterest pins. This is the best AI marketing hack to increase your business sales in 2024

Rory Comerford

RollPallet UK

https://www.rollpallet.co.uk/

As a B2B logistics goods provider, we leverage AI to provide our corporate customers with precise mockups of customized roll containers, complete with their chosen logos and color schemes. This technology allows clients to visualize their product before committing to mass production. Only once the customer is fully satisfied with the AI-generated mockups do we proceed with processing their bulk orders to exact specifications, ensuring a smooth and tailored customisation experience.

Kashif Hayyat

ConsidraCare

considracare.com

Priya Kushwaha

MobileAppDaily

mobileappdaily.com

Conclusion

As AI continues to advance, its potential to transform business operations becomes limitless. From automating repetitive tasks to delivering highly personalized customer experiences, the integration of AI is proving essential for companies looking to scale and innovate. The real power of AI lies not just in its ability to enhance efficiency but in its capacity to create smarter, data-driven strategies that drive growth. By embracing AI across various aspects of their business, forward-thinking companies are positioning themselves at the forefront of the digital revolution. In 2024 and beyond, those who capitalize on AI’s capabilities will unlock new opportunities, improve decision-making, and stay competitive in an increasingly AI-driven world.