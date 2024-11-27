Alonso staying ahead in COC race a week ahead of election certification 

The only Santa Clarita Valley election still being watched is staying in Edel Alonso’s favor as she seeks to keep her College of the Canyons governing board seat.

Continuing what has been a tight race with challenger Scott Schauer since results started coming out on Election Night Nov. 5, Alonso lead on Tuesday by 133 votes, four more than when L.A. County last updated its ballot count.

In total, Alonso has 11,397 votes, representing 50.29% of the ballots counted thus far. Schauer is at 11,264 votes.

The margin between the two has remained tight throughout, but Alonso has been ahead for the better part of the counting process.

Tuesday marks the 14th post-Election Night update from the county, which is expected to have another update on Monday before certifying the election on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Thus far, 3,792,036 ballots have been counted across the county, representing 66.1% of registered voters. There were 3,505 additional ballots included in Tuesday’s update.

The only ballots left to be counted are either pending voter response and signature verification or conditional ballots that are pending voter eligibility and verification through the statewide voter registration database, according to the county Registrar Recorder’s office.