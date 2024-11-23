Big changes in store for Dockweiler Drive  

While The Master’s University has remained quiet so far on public comment for the latest revisions for its campus master plan, a campus expansion has been discussed between Santa Clarita and TMU for decades.

The Dockweiler Drive extension, a public works partnership between TMU and the city, is expected to be approved Tuesday per the City Council’s agenda and represents a key component for those plans, paving the way for expansion by adding access to the canyon.

The questions around that expansion began for residents when what was then called The Master’s College was trying to add a new housing component for its growing population.

Traffic and circulation are two of the community’s more consistent concerns about their collegiate neighbors.

“During the review process for a new 166-bed dormitory in 2000, the city and community requested a master plan prior to any further development of the campus,” according to the master plan approved in 2009 and revised for another 10-year renewal in 2018.

Those plans have grown slightly in scope since, and now call for a 200-unit student housing facility for the north end of campus. \

A map of the proposed extension of Dockweiler Drive. Courtesy

Dockweiler Drive

The list of complaints cited by the TMU report reads similar to those fielded at the Placerita Canyon Property Owners Association meeting earlier this month: parking and traffic; students ignoring traffic, speed and parking restrictions; access to Meadview Avenue; emergency access; problems of expanding on the north campus; building heights; and acquisition of additional houses for university use in the canyon.

Dockweiler Drive is intended to alleviate some of those concerns, according to city and campus officials.

TMU reported that following a 2003 presentation from its consultants, “the community responded enthusiastically, and the university began finalizing the master plan with the city,” according to the 2018 report.

The PCPOA confirmed Friday that, at a July 2008 Planning Commission meeting, Ben Curtis, president of the PCPOA at the time, issued a statement of support, calling the plan “responsible” and saying it “considers the well-being of Placerita Canyon.”

Those plans were re-approved Jan. 8, 2019 with the endorsement of the PCPOA, which recently had a community meeting that discussed concerns about the canyon’s pending changes.

On Tuesday, the city is expected to finalize the property transfers necessary for the work to be completed.

The Dockweiler project is estimated to have a two-year timeline, according to Ian Pari, a senior traffic engineer for the city during a previous discussion of the project.

A map, not to scale, of the area impacted by the Dockweiler Drive project. Courtesy

Why it’s important

The proposed connection and extension of Dockweiler Drive is identified in the city’s General Plan as one of the primary east-west arterials through the city to provide a through connection from Sierra Highway to Railroad Avenue, according to the city.

It’s one of the most significant local road projects the city has undertaken since the completion of the Cross-Valley Connector, and the city’s agenda speaks to the complexity of the project that staff members have worked on for years.

There are 15 different city staff recommendations associated with the final approvals for Dockweiler Drive, including: an addendum to the environmental impact report for changes to the approved project; the city receiving surplus land in a swap with L.A. County to help complete its trail system; a real property transfer between Councilwoman Laurene Weste and the city; a land swap with the owner of a self-storage facility on 12th Street, south of Placerita Canyon Road; the conveyance of a right of way with the Newhall School District; and accepting Emberbrook Drive from L.A. County and authorizing its renaming to Dockweiler Drive.

There are also some fund transfers for the city to pay for its portion of the work, as well as compensation associated with some of the easements and rights-of-way for the affected property owners.

“The proposed project would extend Dockweiler Drive from the existing terminus to Railroad Avenue at 13th Street,” according to the city. “The Dockweiler Drive extension includes the approved alignment of Dockweiler Drive at The Master’s University campus.”

In coordination with the proposed Railroad Bike Path project, the new Dockweiler Drive extension will result in connecting the communities to the east of the railroad/Newhall Creek (including The Master’s University) and Old Town Newhall and Metrolink station, according to the city.

Students walk throughout The Master’s University and surrounding areas in Placerita Canyon in Newhall on Thursday, Nov. 21. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

What’s next

That work is all prelude to a much larger plan the city already has approved for the college, one the college has been recently looking to add on to in a process under review with the city.

TMU’s previously approved master plan, which sets a cap for the number of students at 1,700, calls for: two new classroom buildings and a new library; a student plaza with an outdoor amphitheater; a gym expansion; a new computer sciences building and an expansion of the existing student center and dining hall; a pedestrian-connection bridge; and most oft-cited concern, the student dormitory.

The details of a previously approved chapel plan are in a preliminary review process with the city, which calls for turning the former Town & Country Farm School into a church and conference center. Residents have shared concerns that the project is going to be “a nightmare” for Placerita Canyon residents’ egress.

It also will allow the university to continue its trending growth, which is what has residents most concerned.

Details in the previously approved master plan also include 42 single-family homes at the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road near 12th Street and 21 acres of open space being set aside.

Neither of the campus plans are scheduled to be part of Tuesday’s discussion, but residents at a recent PCPOA meeting have said they plan to be at City Hall to ask questions.