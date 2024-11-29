Boise State women’s volleyball team forfeits semifinal over transgender player 

By Zachary Stieber

Contributing Writer

The Boise State women’s volleyball team has forfeited a conference tournament match against San Jose State University, which has a man who identifies as a woman on its team.

“The decision to not continue to play in the 2024 Mountain West Volleyball Championship tournament was not an easy one,” Boise State said in a statement to news outlets. “Our team overcame forfeitures to earn a spot in the tournament field and fought for the win over Utah State in the first round on Wednesday. They should not have to forgo this opportunity while waiting for a more thoughtful and better system that serves all athletes.”

Boise State beat Utah State on Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference women’s volleyball tournament. Boise State advanced to the semifinals to face San Jose State, which received a bye due to its record, which includes wins from earlier forfeits.

Boise State previously forfeited two games against San Jose State.

Two Boise State players are plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed over the transgender player. The plaintiffs sought emergency court orders blocking the man from playing in the tournament. A judge and an appeals court rejected the bids, in part because judges said the plaintiffs waited too long to lodge their requests.

The overall case is still ongoing.

San Jose State will now play in the championship match of the Mountain West tournament. The team will face Colorado State or San Diego State, which are competing in the other semifinal.

“While we are disappointed in Boise State’s decision, our women’s volleyball team is preparing for Saturday’s match and looks forward to competing for a championship,” San Jose State told news outlets in a statement.

Mountain West officials have said that San Jose State’s team meets conference eligibility requirements. Those are based on National Collegiate Athletic Association rules, which let transgender athletes compete provided they meet certain criteria.

Plaintiffs in the legal case say the rules violate women’s right to equal opportunity in sports, as guaranteed by Title IX, a federal law.

Judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit said the plaintiffs have presented “a substantial question” that “may have merit” even as they found the group did not meet the bar for emergency relief.

William Bock, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said in a statement, “The Court of Appeal’s statement that the plaintiffs appear to have presented a substantial and meritorious legal claim … confirms plaintiffs’ conviction that the harm caused to numerous women and women’s teams by a trans-identifying male competing in Mountain West Conference women’s college volleyball stems from illegal conference and NCAA rules, which are resulting in substantial and continuing violations of federal law.”