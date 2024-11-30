Brush fire in Acton halted at 9 acres 

A brush fire broke out just north of Escondido Canyon Road near the southbound State Route 14 highway on Saturday and was halted at 9 acres, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders were dispatched to reports of a brush fire at approximately 12:05 p.m. and forward progress was stopped at 1:29 p.m. said Fred Fielding, a public information officer for the Fire Department.

No structures were threatened and no injuries we reported, added Fielding.

Information regarding how the fire broke out was not available at the time of this story’s publication.