CalRTA hosts fall luncheon

Jim Mahoney, a representative for the California Retired Teachers Association, speaks at the SCV CalRTA fall luncheon. Courtesy photo.
The Santa Clarita Valley division of California Retired Teachers Association held its fall luncheon with guest speaker Jim Mahoney, a retired educator from Bakersfield who is now a representative for CalRTA. He spoke of updates of benefits, legislative issues, and more. The division will be holding its holiday luncheon on Dec. 10 with the Valencia High School choir providing holiday music. For more information about CalRTA  or attending the luncheon on Dec. 10, contact Mimi Kern at [email protected]

