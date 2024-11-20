CalRTA hosts fall luncheon

The Santa Clarita Valley division of California Retired Teachers Association held its fall luncheon with guest speaker Jim Mahoney, a retired educator from Bakersfield who is now a representative for CalRTA. He spoke of updates of benefits, legislative issues, and more. The division will be holding its holiday luncheon on Dec. 10 with the Valencia High School choir providing holiday music. For more information about CalRTA or attending the luncheon on Dec. 10, contact Mimi Kern at [email protected].

Courtesy photos.