Chamber announces honorees for Salute to Patriots 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, has announced the honorees for the 14th Annual Salute to Patriots, a celebration honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the local business community.

The event is set to take place on 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center at Bella Vida, with registration beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The honorees (listed alphabetically) are: Jamie Alamillo, Paul Charles, Philip Fernandez, Blanca Godinez, Phil Mayers, Jimmy McCoy, Christopher Podratz and Gary Werner.

“Honoring our veterans at this annual celebration is not only a privilege but a powerful reminder of their impact both here in the Santa Clarita Valley and across the nation,” Becki Robb, 2024 chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a news release. “This year’s honorees were chosen from a truly remarkable group of nominees, all of whom have shown immense dedication to both our country and our local business community. Our Salute to Patriots acknowledges those who have sacrificed in service to our nation and continue to uplift our business community.”

Throughout October, veterans were nominated by local chamber members and residents. Nominations were open to all veterans who have positively influenced the business community.

This year, the selection committee has chosen eight veterans to honor for their outstanding contributions, the release said. Due to the high volume of nominations, those not selected this year will automatically be reconsidered for next year’s honors, ensuring their legacies are celebrated in future recognitions, the release said.

“We’re deeply honored to celebrate these exceptional veterans who have served our nation and have since become integral contributors to our community,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “As our final signature event of the year, there’s no more meaningful way to close out 2024 than by honoring the lasting impact of these remarkable individuals. We’re grateful for the overwhelming support and nominations from the community and invite everyone to join us in recognizing their legacy.”

Tickets ($50 chamber members, $60 non-members) are on sale at www.scvchamber.com under the Events tab.