City Council approves plans for Dockweiler Drive  

The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday approved a series of land swaps and compensation deals intended to clear the path for an extension of Dockweiler Drive, which could cost upward of $50 million based on estimates given at the meeting.

The 3-1 vote paved the way for a two-year joint public works project between The Master’s University and the city, which ultimately will add a four-lane east-west arterial from Sierra Highway near Highway 14 through Placerita Canyon.

The approval was considered critical for the city’s approved master plan for the area, according to city staff, which also explained why the Arch/13th Street alignment for Dockweiler was the most feasible for the city.

The move will allow much more development through the rural canyon still largely known for its equestrian properties, particularly surrounding TMU’s expansion plans, as well as a nearly 8-acre lot owned by Councilwoman Laurene Weste, who recused herself from the discussion.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean was the lone dissenting vote, echoing the sentiment of those Placerita Canyon residents who have complained for months that the changes under way in the canyon will only benefit a select few, most notably the university.

No one from TMU spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. University officials declined to comment recently on a story about their plans for the area.

“I have had a lot of concerns, especially about this road, for many years, especially since it was first brought to us,” McLean said, referring to the realignment for the project that was brought to the council in 2018. “And there’s no doubt this road will greatly benefit The Master’s University, but I’m not sure it will benefit anyone else.”

She added that she takes Newhall Avenue several times a week in the area, and didn’t feel the added capacity was necessary for that area.

“I think the fact (is) that TMU continues to want to upgrade its master plan and make that area accessible to who knows who when they come to that beautiful cathedral they’re trying to build,” McLean said, referring to its status as a “show place.”

“And so that is a concern,” she said, mentioning noise and safety impacts for existing Dockweiler residents as well. “I think the university is getting way too ambitious with what they are wanting to do and what they are asking us to approve.”

McLean was the first to publicly ask the cost of the extension, challenging City Manager Ken Striplin when he said the city wasn’t approving the building of the road that night, just the potential steps needed for its completion.

To Striplin’s point, the $1.6 million associated with Tuesday’s actions didn’t authorize any road construction, which is going to be part of a separate discussion.

McLean was raising concerns residents have shared for months about the city’s transparency surrounding the moves associated with Dockweiler Drive’s alignment, which were discussed recently at a meeting of nearby Placerita Canyon property owners.

“The reason I OK’ed the studies and stuff, is because I kept getting that same answer, ‘We’re not building the road,’” she said, adding her goal in approving the study was to see if her concerns could be alleviated, and they were not.

“Well, yes, you are,” she said. “You’re approving everything in order to make it happen.”

Shannon Pickett, the lead engineer on the project for Santa Clarita, said the ultimate cost was estimated to be $45 million to $51 million. There was no discussion of the anticipated cost to the university for its portion of the work.

The extension was vital because numerous traffic studies have indicated that Newhall Avenue will “fail,” a reference to its ability to accommodate traffic, as the surrounding area continues with buildout, Striplin said.

City staff also said they recommended the Arch Street/13th Street connection point over previous proposed alignments at either Lyons Avenue or Market Street.

Lyons Avenue was the original connection point, he said, but there were a number of design problems and “the impacts were tremendous” for residents, Striplin said. The Market Street alignment was determined to be infeasible because of an elevation issue with the road.