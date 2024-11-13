City invites residents to participate in survey on community development 

News release

What are the most pressing issues affecting the city of Santa Clarita as it relates to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure? The city is inviting residents to weigh in on a community needs survey.

Each year, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the city of Santa Clarita with Community Development Block Grant funding to help meet the needs of low- and moderate-income residents in the community.

To help understand the needs of the community and determine the best use of CBDG funds, the city invites residents to participate in the annual Community Needs Assessment survey. This survey allows residents to weigh in on the city’s housing and service priorities and provide feedback on how funding should be distributed across the priority areas identified in the city’s 2024-2028 Consolidated Action Plan.

These priority areas include Affordable Housing, Supportive Human Services and Community Facilities and Infrastructure.

The survey is available online at SantaClarita.gov/Housing through Dec. 20. For more information on the city’s CDBG programs or the Community Needs Assessment survey, contact Administrative Analyst Julia Rodriguez at 661-286-4174 or via email [email protected].