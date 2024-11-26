City to install dividers on Orchard Village Road 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita announced that small dividers will be installed on Orchard Village Road in the coming weeks in an effort to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety.

This temporary installation will stretch between approximately Lyons Avenue and Mill Valley Road, utilizing the existing roadway shoulder to create a dedicated, safe lane for cyclists and pedestrians, according to a news release from the city.

This grant-funded project was based on community input and resulted from a recommended action proposed in the city’s 2020 Non-Motorized Transportation Plan. Orchard Village Road was selected for this temporary demonstration project due to several factors – chiefly the lack of sidewalks for much of the road and its proximity to local neighborhoods, paseos, schools, bike lanes and bike paths – and will utilize the existing shoulder to install barriers to create a more comfortable space to walk and bike, the release said.

The system is the first of its kind in the city and will provide an opportunity to assess and enhance future pedestrian safety measures without reducing existing traffic lanes, the release said.

For more information about the implementation of these barriers, contact Project Manager Michael Lanzone at 661-286-4136 or [email protected].