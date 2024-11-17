City’s ‘Light Up Main Street’ event kicks off holiday season 

“5 … 4 … 3 … 2 … 1!”

The intersection of Main Street and Lyons Avenue was barricaded off and packed with people standing shoulder to shoulder, counting down as if it were New Year’s Eve in Times Square, New York. They were counting down the seconds to the lighting of the big tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library and the lighting of the tens of thousands of lights down Main Street.

“There is no shortage of things to see and do tonight,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth just before the tree lit up and snow machines shot white flakes into the air. “Right after the tree-lighting ceremony, be sure to stick around the main stage as well for a holiday-themed performance from our very own award-winning Hart High show choir, followed by many other talented performers. I’m a Hart High grad, so I’ve got to be a little bit of a homer for Hart, but we have so much talent here in Santa Clarita, we want you to stick around and enjoy all of the performances.”

The city of Santa Clarita hosted its annual Light Up Main Street event Saturday night in Old Town Newhall. In addition to the traditional tree lighting ceremony, those who attended had plenty of holiday festivities to get them into the spirit, like meeting Santa Claus and the Grinch, playing games and going down slides, running through 30 tons of snow and sitting down at crafts tables to create holiday art.

According to Santa Clarita Councilwoman Laurene Weste, around 15,000 people were in attendance. The parking garage in Old Town Newhall and the nearby business lots were completely full, all street parking was taken throughout the surrounding neighborhoods, and people were walking over to the event from blocks away.

Many folks were at the event as part of a family tradition of theirs. Valencia resident Salvo Guastella and his family, who’d just taken pictures with Santa Claus, said they’d gone to the event for the past six years.

“It’s great for the family,” he said. “It’s especially great for the kids. And it gets bigger every year.”

Guastella’s youngest son, who was 6 years old, seemed to be taking it all in.

Eddie Hernandez of Sylmar said he and his family came to the event for the first time this year. They’re members of Elevate Church on Main Street. They’d just checked out the tree lighting and saw Santa.

“We’re probably going to go check out the Grinch now,” he said as they slowly made their way down the packed sidewalk toward the church, which, when they arrived, was made up like Whoville from the Christmas cartoon “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Elevate Church pastor Mauricio Ruiz said he was expecting over 2,000 people to come through his decked-out facility and out into the side lot where guests could meet the Grinch, take pictures with him and get free hot chocolate. Along the side wall of one of the buildings in the lot the Grinch cartoon played for those waiting in line. Snow machines also made Whoville complete.

“We want to give families a memory of Christmas,” Ruiz said. “We’re doing gingerbread homes here, too. We’ll have anywhere from 500 to 700 kids build a gingerbread home.”

Over a dozen kids were at tables under a nearby tent constructing works of sweet treats.

Various area groups provided entertainment throughout the evening. They included Castaic Union School District carolers, Innovation Show Choir, Hart High Show Choir, Mission Opera, Include Everyone Project and Vibe Performing Arts.

Guests sang along with the carols, laughed and got into the holiday spirit.

Attendees could also take pictures with the cast of the Disney cartoon “Frozen,” the abominable snowman from the holiday stop-motion special “Rudolph the Red-Noised Reindeer,” and they could even see an ice sculptor carve a Christmas wreath out of a block of ice.

After the main tree lighting, the city also unveiled a special tree at Veterans Historical Plaza on Walnut Street that pays homage to local veterans and active-duty military.

Despite the chilly weather Saturday night, attendees welcomed in the warm holiday spirit. Smyth let it be known — the holiday season, he said, can now begin.

Videos by Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Photos by Habeba Mostafa/The Signal