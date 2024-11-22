COC students host free CPR certification workshop                                                                                          

CPR is regarded as a crucial lifesaving procedure, and while students may not have the time or extra cash to become certified, College of the Canyons students had the opportunity to take free classes in the University Center from Nov. 12 to 14.

The three-day workshop, conducted by students Marni Kallestad and Jordyn Tibayan-Kent, allowed for students in health care majors to be certified in the American Heart Association’s Basic Life Support training in the first two days; Thursday’s session allowed for students of any major to be certified through the American Heart Association’s First Aid CPR AED.

Tibayan-Kent, who is a fire technology student at COC, came up with the idea for a community service project for her communication class. Having previously become certified by Kallestad, who is a biology student and owner of My CPR Lady, Tibayan-Kent came up with the idea of offering certification to the students free of cost.

Each student is handed a CPR first aid kit during the course on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the University Center. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“I posted fliers throughout campus … [Tibayan-Kent] was an EMT student, so I trained her in basic life support,” Kallestad said. “Her professor said that no one has ever come up with a project like this, and COC had to jump through hoops to get this because her project is due. So they had to OK me to come in, have me sign paperwork, have me them what exactly this course entails.”

Tibayan-Kent had the opportunity to participate in volunteer work, such as cleaning trails, but having been recently certified, she thought that other students could benefit, as well.

“For me, personally, I’ve gone through some courses that require CPR as a prerequisite. I also thought that it’s so helpful, within the community, for people to know how to save a life,” Tibayan-Kent said. “So our group selected to do this to host free classes on campus for COC students. That way it’s convenient and they don’t have any financial burden.”

Jordyn Tibayan-Kent gives a lesson on compressions during the CPR course at COC on Thursday, Nov. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Tibayan-Kent went to Kallestad, who decided to donate her time and money for the good of the community.

“She said she’d teach these classes free of charge and sponsor a number of students to get their certification cards through the American Heart Association, so that took care of our cost factor. We made some fliers, and had to get them stamped by the office to put them up around campus,” Tibayan-Kent said. “This is important because if you have someone right around the corner that’s certified it can increase someone’s chance of survival. It’s definitely necessary for you to just know and be able to react fast in a time of emergency, because someone’s life depends on it.”

Marni Kallestad discusses with the class how to use the CPR mask kit on Thursday, Nov. 14 at the University Center. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to Kallestad, everyone should know CPR, for it can often be a last resort in critical incidents.

“The brain will die within four to six minutes without oxygen. That’s all you have. On average, in the United States, it takes first responders seven to 10 minutes to get to patients. Every minute that goes by that somebody needs CPR that we are not performing, they’re losing a 10% chance to live,” Kallestad said. “Everyone of all ages should know how to save a life.”