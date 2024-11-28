College Briefs for Nov. 28

2 local students named to University of Tampa dean’s list

The University of Tampa has honored 2,221 students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2024 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

Two local students were named to the list:

• Natasha Tobler, of Santa Clarita, a senior majoring in psychology.

• Gabriel Valle, of Valencia, a freshman majoring in film and media arts.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. The university has about 200 programs of study and serves more than 11,000 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.

2 local students graduate from The College of New Jersey

The following local students graduated from The College of New Jersey on May 16-17:

• Janae Weise, of Santa Clarita, with a bachelor of arts degree in criminology.

• Chase Eisenberg, of Stevenson Ranch, with a bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude.

Founded in 1855 as the New Jersey State Normal School, The College of New Jersey has the ninth highest four-year graduation rate among all public colleges and universities. The college is situated on 289 tree-lined acres in suburban Ewing Township, New Jersey, in close proximity to both New York City and Philadelphia.

Natasha Tobler graduates from The University of Tampa

Natasha Tobler, of Santa Clarita, graduated from The University of Tampa. Tobler received a bachelor’s in both psychology and criminology and criminal justice.

The commencement ceremony honored 1,717 undergraduate and graduate candidates and included remarks by President Ronald Vaughn, alumni Marty Rifkin and Dr. Xavier Cannella, and the student challenge speaker.

