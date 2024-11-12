Deputies arrest driver of an unreported stolen vehicle 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested the driver of an unreported stolen vehicle in Valencia on Tuesday afternoon, according to Sgt. Martinez, a spokesman for the station.

Martinez said the deputies stopped the driver of a truck for a traffic stop at the 23900 block of Windward Lane. Deputies arrested the driver on suspicion of driving a stolen vehicle after learning he was not the registered owner.

At the time of this story’s publication, deputies were still investigating at the scene and there was no additional information, said Martinez.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be added as soon as it becomes available.