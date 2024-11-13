Deputies seeking public’s help locating missing man 

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man, Rene Antonio Leon, last seen in Newhall on Sept. 11.

Leon, 41, was last seen on the 25000 block of Railroad Avenue in Newhall at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 11. He is described as a 6-foot Hispanic man weighing 200 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes, and beard.

“His family is concerned for his well-being,” stated the LASD Nixle Alert.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website: lacrimestoppers.org.