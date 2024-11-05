While summer is often the season associated with getting gains, fall is also a time for change! Eugene Pallisco knows how vital it is for people to continue with their fitness regimen, regardless of the time of year. And it’s equally important to know what foods to eat so you can make the most of your workouts. Let’s take a closer look at what you should have on your plate this autumn.

Why Bother With Seasonal Eating?

Seasonal eating has many benefits. One of the most significant is that seasonal produce is at peak ripeness. That means the food you’ll eat will be fresher and more nutrient-dense than it would be at any other time of year. It’s also suitable for anyone’s diet to diversify and include a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. And on top of all that, it’s simply a more delectable way to eat with the added benefit of maximizing your nutritional intake!

Apples

The first seasonal food to consider is the one that keeps the doctor away: apples. These are not only delicious and easy to pack and enjoy wherever you are, but they pack in a ton of essential nutrients. One of the most notable of these is fiber, which can help regulate your blood sugar levels and keep you feeling fuller for longer. It’s what makes an apple an ideal post-workout snack, especially if you pair it with some peanut butter for healthy fats and protein.

Additionally, while it’s a less noticeable benefit, Eugene Pallisco thinks it’s also worth noting that apples have a high water content. Eating one isn’t a replacement for proper hydration, but every bit helps, after all!

Dark Leafy Greens

These should always be a staple in your diet, but they’re at their best throughout fall and into early winter. Greens are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support muscle recovery and better overall health. They’re also rich in iron, which is essential for maintaining energy levels during your workout. You can also sneak dark leafy greens into smoothies, so incorporating them into each meal of the day is a lot easier than you think!

Pumpkin

There aren’t many fall foods that are more iconic than the pumpkin. It isn’t just a Halloween decoration or a pie ingredient, though; it’s a nutritional powerhouse! It’s low in calories yet high in fiber, all while also being rich in vitamins A and C, potassium, and antioxidants, which are phenomenal for virtually all body functions, including recovery.

Furthermore, much like dark leafy greens, it’s easy to incorporate more pumpkin into your diet, no matter the meal. Smoothies are always an option, but you can even add pumpkin puree to baked goods or pancakes!

Embracing Seasonal Eating Head-On

Each person’s optimal diet will look different than the next, but there’s no arguing that eating seasonal foods is the best way to get the most out of your produce. And since these three autumn options are delicious, easy to add to multiple recipes, and at their peak freshness during these crisp and beautiful months, Eugene Pallisco believes they’re must-haves for those who want optimal health going into winter and beyond!

About Eugene Pallisco

Fitness expert and licensed trainer Eugene Pallisco works in Dallas, Texas. Since he began working with motivational fitness mentors in high school, Eugene has devoted a significant amount of time to sculpting and molding his training philosophy, which is centered on improving others.

DISCLAIMER: No part of this article was written by The Signal editorial staff.