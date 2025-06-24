Fitness Coach Corey Shader on Staying Motivated—Even When You Don’t Feel Like It 

Byline: Wyles Daniel

Motivation isn’t a constant. Even the most dedicated fitness professionals have off days when energy dips, focus scatters, and the last thing you want to do is hit the gym. But those moments don’t have to derail your progress. With the right mindset and a few strategic tools, you can stay consistent, even on the tough days.

Corey Shader, a Strength and Conditioning Coach with years of experience helping clients build lasting habits, believes consistency drives real progress. He’s seen firsthand that what you do when you don’t feel like showing up makes a difference.

Discipline First, Feelings Second

There’s a reason people say discipline beats motivation. Motivation comes and goes, but habits—especially small, doable ones—can keep you grounded when things get hectic.

For Corey Shader, it’s about creating simple routines that reduce the need for willpower. That could mean working out at the same time every day, laying out your gear the night before, or setting mini goals that keep you engaged. The key is having a structure that supports you on days when your energy dips.

“Motivation gets you started,” Corey says, “but routine is what keeps you moving.”

Shift the Way You Think

Mindset plays a huge role in staying on track. Everyone knows these moments: you’re tired, the couch is calling… You know you “should” go to the gym because you promised yourself you would or because it’s “the right thing to do,” but what if you just skipped it, just this once? Corey often encourages clients to reframe their thinking: “Try to go from ‘Do I feel like working out today?’ to ‘What would a consistent, resilient person do right now?’”

That slight shift—from emotion-based to identity-based thinking—can make a huge difference. When you start acting like the person you want to become, your habits begin to align with your goals.

Practical Ways to Keep Going

When motivation is low, Corey recommends keeping things simple. These strategies can help you stay in motion without burning out:

Lower the bar: A 15-minute walk or quick stretch does count! Something is better than nothing.

Use an “if-then” back-up plan: “If I’m too tired after work, then I’ll do a bodyweight circuit at home.”

Track micro-wins: Celebrating small victories builds momentum over time.

Reconnect with your why: Whether staying strong for your family or setting an example for clients, tap into the deeper reason you started.

Consistency isn’t about being perfect—it’s about showing up, especially when it’s hard.

Motivation isn’t always there, but structure, intention, and a strong mindset can carry you through the dips. Corey Shader reminds his clients that the hard days are where the real progress happens—physically and mentally.

“You don’t have to feel ready,” Corey says. “You just have to take the next step.” Moreover, he shares, “Many people will get motivation just from starting. Start with just that little walk or stretch, and you might just find yourself thinking ‘ah, it’s not that bad, I’ll just do one set of this or that, too.’”

About Corey Shader

Corey Shader is a Strength & Conditioning Coach based in Portland, working with fitness enthusiasts of all ages, from older adults staying active to teenagers starting their fitness journey. Corey Shader has four years of experience and specializes in strength training, injury prevention, and functional fitness, emphasizing consistency and smart recovery for long-term success. “Stay strong. Keep it simple.”

