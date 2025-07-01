Building Fire-Ready Communities: How W.A. Rasic Construction is Strengthening California’s Infrastructure Ahead of Wildfire Season 

Image Credit: Unsplash

As California faces increasingly severe wildfire seasons, the need for resilient infrastructure has never been more urgent. Communities across the state are working to minimize risks through proactive investments in utility, water, and access systems. One company involved in these efforts is W.A. Rasic Construction, a trusted infrastructure contractor with over 45 years of experience in high-risk zones.

Meeting a Growing Threat with Proactive Solutions

Longer fire seasons and harsher weather conditions have made wildfires a year-round concern. Utility lines, water systems, and emergency routes must now be built for everyday use and to withstand extreme events. W.A. Rasic Construction is helping communities adapt through fire-ready infrastructure, supporting prevention and response.

“Fire-ready infrastructure is about anticipating challenges, not just reacting to them,” says a W.A. Rasic spokesperson. “We build systems that keep communities connected and protected when they need it most.”



Underground Power and Reinforced Utilities

Among the most effective strategies for wildfire prevention is undergrounding power lines. Above-ground electrical systems are frequently linked to fire ignitions, particularly in dry and windy conditions. Relocating them underground helps reduce fire risk and improve long-term system reliability.

An effort W.A. Rasic Construction is also involved in is reinforcing utility corridors, which carry essential services like water, power, and telecommunications. These systems are engineered to remain functional under fire conditions, ensuring continuity when needed.

Enabling Emergency Access

Fire access roads are another key element of a general fire-preparedness approach. These routes allow first responders to quickly reach threatened areas and provide safe evacuation options for residents. Built for durability and accessibility, they are vital in remote and high-risk regions.

A Legacy of Expertise



Since its founding in 1978 by Walter A. Rasic, Sr., W.A. Rasic Construction has grown into one of the largest privately owned utility contractors in the Western United States. With a skilled workforce of over 500 employees, the company delivers complex infrastructure projects across underground utilities, heavy civil construction, power, gas & oil, and water systems—all backed by a strong focus on safety, reliability, and long-term value.

In recognition of its outstanding work, ENR Magazine named W.A. Rasic Specialty Contractor of the Year for California and the Pacific Northwest in 2021. Today, the company ranks #2 in California for Utility Services and #14 nationwide, underscoring its reputation as a leader in the field.



Building a Safer Future



As wildfire threats evolve, so must the infrastructure supporting California’s communities. Through innovative, resilient construction, W.A. Rasic Construction is helping lead the way, building stronger foundations to protect what matters most.



About W.A. Rasic Construction



W.A. Rasic Construction Company, founded in 1978 by Walter A. Rasic, Sr., is a leading utility contractor specializing in underground construction, water, wastewater, power, communication, gas & oil, and heavy civil infrastructure. With over 45 years of experience, W.A. Rasic Construction is trusted by both public agencies and private sector clients across the Western United States for its commitment to quality and long-term partnerships, building a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability.

