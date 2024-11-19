Firefighters respond to incident near Anza Drive  

Firefighters responded to a half-acre brush fire in the Santa Clara River wash near Anza Drive on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said the initial 911 calls came out for smoke showing in the wash not far from the Iron Horse Trailhead Bridge, near the 25000 block of Anza.

While firefighters on the scene could be heard describing potential access issues for the fire “dozers,” the department’s aircraft faced no such obstacles.

Helicopters were deemed sufficient by about 11:35 a.m., according to radio dispatch traffic, which indicated that the fixed-wing Quebec aircraft the Fire Department leases annually from Canada to assist in its firefighting arsenal would not be necessary.

Firefighters reported the initial fire broke out at 11:13 a.m., and by 11:30 a.m. the radio traffic sounded as though the response had already cut the size of the burn area to roughly a quarter-acre.

No structures were threatened, but there were a number of power lines in the area that represented a possible concern.

No injuries have been reported as of 11:30 a.m. and the response is still part of an active incident.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.