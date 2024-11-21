Gaetz withdraws from attorney general consideration 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz wrote Thursday he is withdrawing himself from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for U.S. attorney general.

“It is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work” of the Trump administration, Gaetz wrote in a statement posted to social media platform X.

Gaetz said he met with senators a day earlier and had “thoughtful feedback” and received “incredible support” from many of them.

Gaetz faced congressional, federal and media scrutiny over allegations that would have complicated his path to confirmation as the nation’s top federal prosecutor.

Trump responded to Gaetz’s announcement in a social media post, thanking Gaetz for his efforts in seeking approval from senators for the U.S. attorney general role.

“He was doing very well but, at the same time, did not want to be a distraction for the administration, for which he has much respect,” the president-elect wrote. “Matt has a wonderful future, and I look forward to watching all of the great things he will do!”

The House Ethics Committee announced Wednesday that it will not release its final report involving an investigation into Gaetz — at least for the time being.

Last year, the former Florida lawmaker said in a statement that the Department of Justice had ended a related sex trafficking investigation with no charges against him. He has also categorically denied claims related to the ethics panel’s investigation, noting that the DOJ ended that probe.

“The Department of Justice has confirmed to congressman Gaetz’s attorneys that their investigation has concluded and that he will not be charged with any crimes,” a statement from his office said last year.

Earlier this week, an attorney involved in a civil case brought by a Gaetz associate was told about an unknown person’s unauthorized access to case documents in a separate matter.

Attorney Joel Leppard, who had represented a client involved in the case, said the files included unredacted depositions from a woman who claimed to have had a sexual encounter with Gaetz when she was 17 as well as testimony from another woman who claimed to be a witness.

The files the individual was able to access were part of a defamation case filed by a Gaetz associate against Gaetz’s one-time political ally Joel Greenberg. Gaetz was not part of the lawsuit involving the files and has said he did not have sex with a minor.

In the meantime, several Senate Republicans have expressed concern about his possibility of being nominated, or they have declined to publicly state whether they will confirm him.

“He’s got an uphill climb,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, in response to a question from reporters earlier this week.

Meanwhile, some GOP senators have said they believe the information contained in the House Ethics report will likely be leaked, causing a media firestorm similar to what occurred during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation years ago.

“Does anybody honestly think that a lot of that testimony is not going to be re-engineered?” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told reporters on Tuesday. “I mean, we are creating a false crisis because the reality is all that information is going to be on display at the hearing. Think Brett Kavanaugh.”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, told reporters that “we all know what Washington is like” and that it “leaks like a wet paper bag.”

“I’m not predicting it, but it wouldn’t surprise me if the report leaked,” he said.

On Tuesday, a reporter asked Trump, who was in Texas to watch a SpaceX rocket launch, about whether he is reconsidering the Gaetz nomination. Trump replied, “No,” according to footage of the encounter.

Gaetz resigned from his congressional seat on Nov. 13 after he was named as Trump’s choice for attorney general. However, he had won reelection for the upcoming Congress on Nov. 5.

Zachary Stieber contributed to this report.