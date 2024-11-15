I-5 project expected to be completed by 2026  

Residents who are driving back to Santa Clarita on Interstate 5 should become familiar with construction for a while due to the I-5 North County Enhancements Project conducted by L.A. Metro and Caltrans District 7.

According to Metro’s website, Santa Clarita, which is the third largest L.A. County city by population, is projected to grow “by more than 25,000 people by 2035. To prepare for this increase and relieve congestion in the Santa Clarita Valley, Metro and Caltrans District 7 will be making operational and safety enhancements along Interstate 5.”

The project will extend from the Newhall Pass, south of the Highway 14 and Interstate 5 split, to just south of Parker Road in Castaic.

According to the website, construction, which began in fall of 2021, is projected to end in 2026 with the following enhancements completed:

An addition of one high occupancy vehicle carpool lane in each direction.

An extension of the northbound truck lane to Calgrove Boulevard.

An addition of a southbound truck lane to Highway 14.

An addition of soundwalls at four locations: north of Hasley Canyon Road, between Magic Mountain Parkway and Valencia Boulevard, south of McBean Parkway and north of Calgrove Boulevard.

The replacement of Weldon Canyon Road Bridge.

Intelligent Transportation System improvements between Interstate 405 and Interstate 210.

An addition of auxiliary lanes, with additional outside lanes extending between an on-ramp and subsequent off-ramp.

According to Metro, the timelines of the $679 million project entail stages throughout the next few years.

“Crews are progressing through Stage 1, which is expected to continue through winter 2025. Stage 2 is also in progress, and residents and commuters can anticipate the new carpool/high occupancy vehicle lanes opening to the public in winter 2026,” wrote Patrick Chandler, Metro media relations manager for the project, in an email to The Signal. “Lastly, construction of the northbound truck route and final striping is anticipated to begin in spring 2025 during Stage 3 of the project.”

Residents can expect construction both during morning and afternoon rush hour commutes.

Residents and commuters can expect to see crews working Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., with additional weekend work as needed. “Construction is a dynamic process subject to change,” Chandler wrote.

According to Chandler, speed limits are reduced to 55 mph “throughout the corridor. Vehicles traveling along the I-5 are advised to be work-zone alert, merge early, and follow posted signage.”

For more information on the project and scheduled closures, visit the project website at www.metro.net/projects/i-5-enhancements.