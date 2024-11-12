Jinko Solar’s Cost-Effective Solutions for Businesses 

With the nation’s small businesses spending over​￼​ $60 billion per year on energy, solutions like solar power and energy storage systems have become increasingly popular. So popular in fact, that commercial solar is anticipated to grow by 14% in 2024 alon​￼​e.

As businesses around the country continue to seek the benefits of solar energy, companies like Jinko Solar — one of the top ​￼​five producers of solar solutions worldwide — stand out for their high-efficiency, cost-effective energy solutions that save the planet while providing savings.

“We aim to empower global industries and organizations to make the best use of solar power,” said Jinko Solar’s Vice President Dany ​￼​Qian​￼​.

Here’s an overview of some of the company’s most popular modules and storage systems that can reap thousands of dollars in savings.

Eagle ​￼​Modules

As the company’s flagship panel, Eagle modules offer businesses industry-leading efficiency and performance at an affordable price point.

Jinko Solar’s most recent addition to the series, the Eagle G6, sets a new bar for commercial and residential modules, offering record-breaking cell efficiencies of over 26% with a 30-year power warranty and a cost that averages at ​￼​$2.60 per watt.

Built to withstand extreme weather, the company’s Eagle G6X recently received special distinction in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by industry experts ​￼​​￼​Kiwa PVEL as one of the first modules to be recognized as a top performer in the newly introduced hail testing category. Developed with ultra-thick, proprietary Eagle Talon Glass, these modules are tested against hail strikes of up to 55 millimeters, making them among the most dependable on the market​￼​.

“Supplying bankable, innovative, and dependable products continues to be a core tenet of Jinko Solar’s mission,” said Nigel Cockroft, general manager of Jinko Solar (U.S.). “We read the market need and debuted modules designed for hail resistance several years ago. We are pleased to see the rest of our industry catching up to this trend​￼​.”

A go-to among businesses, Jinko Solar’s Eagle series modules continue to provide valuable energy savings and sustainability improvements, as seen at the award-winning ​￼​Chicago metropolitan golf course, The Preserve at Oak Meadows in DuPage County.

Opened in 2017, The Preserve at Oak Meadows was designed with a focus on sustainability, receiving a Green Star Environmental Award from Golf Digest for its unique attention to flood resiliency.

In 2020, The Preserve installed a 43.78-kilowatt solar array on its newly constructed clubhouse, representing 135 Eagle 60HM G2 modules and 55,000 kilowatts of energy generated per year​￼​.

This installation has allowed the golf course to become the first in the United States with a fully solar-powered golf cart fleet, producing enough renewable energy to power all 75 of its golf carts annually independent from the grid — a major milestone for a sport considered among the least eco-friendly. With the typical golf cart holding 5 to 6 gallons in a tank, this can save as much as $1,500 on each fill-up for the fleet​￼​.

“I am thrilled by the enhancement of this project through solar power,” said Forest Preserve District of DuPage County President Daniel Hebreard. “The new building will be a terrific venue for events ranging from golf outings to Forest Preserve District education programs, and the solar arrays support our organization’s mission of conservation for all who visit The Preserve​￼​.”

Energy Storage Systems

In addition to providing powerful solar modules for businesses of all sizes, Jinko Solar offers energy storage systems that can further decrease a business’s energy expenses and provide energy independence in cases of grid instability and power failure.

Jinko Solar’s Eagle is a typical budget system offering turnkey, fully integrated energy storage with a one-to-four-hour power duration and load shifting, energy arbitrage, and ancillary grid applications. With both containerized and modular systems, the system is scalable to any business of any size and is ideal for utility-scale operations, given its robust safety features​￼​.

Perhaps the company’s most popular energy storage system, ​￼​SunGiga is an all-in-one, industrial-scale battery “cabinet” and sophisticated liquid cooling system transforming the energy storage landscape.

With its ability to lower energy consumption by up to 30% using advanced artificial intelligence-monitored cooling, SunGiga offers a uniquely cost-effective storage solution for large-scale businesses and utility operations looking to capitalize on local sunshine.

As a high-performing and highly popular commercial and industrial energy storage system, SunGiga received the annual ​￼​2023 Publisher’s Pick Award from PV Magazine.

“This award is a testament to our steadfast commitment to advancing secure, efficient, and groundbreaking solutions in the field of renewable energy,” commented Qian. “Together with our state-of-the-art modules, our solar-plus-storage comprehensive solution optimized for C&I markets help our customers enjoy cheaper power, achieve energy security, and decarbonize their operations. JinkoSolar remains fully committed to be a trailblazer in shaping the future of sustainable energy solutions for the benefit of humanity​￼​.”

In the United Kingdom, SunGiga has been contracted by U Energy to power a set of electric vehicle charging ports in Yorkshire, England, transforming the public utility with its liquid cooling system.

Through its precise temperature control, SunGiga has increased charging and discharging efficiency by up to 94% at the system level, allowing for return on investments through peak shaving and improving the battery life, range, and performance of electric vehicles charged at the station. This improved efficiency also prevents battery cell overheating — a significant cause of failure and fire for car charger​￼​s.

Jinko Solar’s Solution for Businesses

By touting the financial and socially responsible benefits of renewable energy, Jinko Solar continues to make the business case for solar power with its affordable and high-quality products suitable for all enterprises and utility operations.

With cost being the main deterrent to solar energy, Jinko Solar continues to be a powerful option.

As stated by Qian, “Our purpose is to empower the world with renewable, clean, affordable, and accessible solar PV for everyone, today and for generations to come.​￼​”