Lane closures occurring for median work 

News release

Beginning Wednesday, crews are working on construction of median modifications, paving, grinding and overlay operations along portions of McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road that will add a left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway, enhancing traffic circulation, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The following closures will be in place from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on weeknights during construction, and from 8:30 p.m. on Friday through 4:30 a.m. on Monday. The closures will then restart during the weeknights until the anticipated end date on Nov. 22.

Closures include:

One southbound through lane on McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.

One left turn lane on northbound McBean Parkway at Newhall Ranch Road.

One left turn lane on westbound Newhall Ranch Road at McBean Parkway.

Traffic signs will be posted to inform motorists of upcoming lane closures. Residents are asked to reduce their speed through the construction zones.

Weather conditions may lead to changes or rescheduling of construction. For questions or concerns, contact city of Santa Clarita Engineer Leslie Frazier by email at [email protected].