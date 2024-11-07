Leveraging HR Tech to Improve Employee Engagement and Retention 

Ever come across the term “the great resignation”? It’s been in the news in the recent past, thanks to people quitting their jobs in huge numbers to pursue opportunities they think and feel fit them better. This is emblematic of what happens in the job market.

When employees feel less engaged, most leave to seek employment elsewhere. This is something that has the potential to cripple your business or at least interrupt the usual workflow, especially when the best of the best walk away.

If the ultimate goal is to increase the odds of keeping your employees in place, you’ve got to focus on improving their engagement. Leveraging HR tech tools is one great place to start. Here are a few ways they can foster employee retention.

Automated Onboarding and Continuous Learning

With an automated onboarding process, new hires have access to all the essential resources in one place. HR tech walks them through each step, be it filling out forms, accessing training materials, and even getting a virtual tour of the company. But it’s not just about winning recruitment and week one. There’s also continuous learning, which is a serious catalyst for career development.

HR tech can keep that momentum going by offering personalized career development paths. A team member can select training modules or certifications that align with their career goals. If they’re interested in leadership, they might have access to courses on management. Or if they’re eyeing a promotion, they could look into advanced skills for their current role.

But it’s not enough to have these digital tools on board. You’ve got to keep them in the right condition to extract the most from them. Invoking the services of computer support firms like InfoTECH or any others experienced in IT support can go a long way.

These pros can ensure your tech tools run as smoothly as possible. This way, you get to spend your time on keeping your employees engaged and productive, while the pros keep the HR systems in slick condition.

Flexible Work and Time Management Solutions

The HR processes are always changing, thanks to new tech that constantly pops up. To ensure your organization doesn’t get left behind and stays current in the way it manages its employees, partnering with the right HR support team would be ideal, according to JER HR Group and others who’ve been in this industry for eons.

Take the flexible work arrangement wave, for example. Today, employees want a balance that allows them to be productive without sacrificing their personal lives. This shift isn’t just for their benefit. Forty-one percent of HR executives said that fully flexible schedules led to notable improvements in work quality, as per Gallup’s 2023 Global State of the Workplace Report. [1]

With the right HR software, employees can enjoy flexibility without affecting the workflow. Time management and scheduling tools let them adjust their work hours, apply for remote work days, or plan around personal commitments without the hassle.

Pair these tools with skilled HR consultants of your choice where you need added expertise, and you’ll increase the odds of your employees finding success at the workplace and improving their performance even further. That’s good for them and good for the organization.

Real-Time Employee Feedback and Recognition Tools

Studies show that employees who feel unacknowledged at work are twice as likely to leave in the coming year. That’s why employee recognition isn’t something you should take lightly. Having feedback and recognition tools on board allows managers and team members to share their thoughts instantly. [2]

But it’s not only about positive feedback. Real-time feedback also makes it easier to catch potential issues early on. Instead of waiting for an annual review, managers can address things in the moment. This approach can strengthen skills and build trust.

Career Pathing and Skill Development Platforms

There’s this question: “Where do I go from here?” Without a clear answer, many employees start looking elsewhere for growth. And that seems very likely, given that, as per a Gartner survey in 2022, fewer than one in three employees had a clue how to progress in their career over the coming five years. [3]

But when companies invest in career pathing and skill development, they show employees that there’s room to grow right where they are. These platforms allow employees to map out potential career paths and even suggest skills to develop that align with their goals.

With access to a skill development platform, employees can identify areas they’re interested in and take on targeted courses or training modules. Employees can visualize their future and see exactly what steps will help them get there.

Closing Thoughts

HR technology can turn your HR functions around if you give them a shot. If it’s something you’d love to try out, go online, look around, and settle for the right tool that’ll benefit your HR department.

Where you find the going a little too tough for your liking or just need a little help, get the right experts on board. Their hand in your business can guarantee that your tools are always up while you work on core functions like talent acquisition, employee satisfaction, and so on.