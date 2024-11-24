No injuries in big rig crash on Newhall overpass  

No injuries or transports were reported after a traffic collision involving a big-rig jackknifed trailer on Saturday night caused approximately a three-hour closure on the northbound Interstate and State Route 14 truck route connector, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol.

According to Elizabeth Kravig, a spokeswoman with the CHP, it is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the collision, and the circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.

The CHP was notified of the crash at 10:13 p.m. and issued a SigAlert beginning at 10:31 p.m. that lasted until 11:56 p.m.

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story.