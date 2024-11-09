No injuries reported in commercial fire 

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial fire in the 18900 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place at the Charcoal Grill Chicken, a Mexican food restaurant, at approximately 1:00 p.m., said Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher for the Fire Department.

The fire broke out in a barbecuing area towards the rear of the building, which extends into a patio, he said, adding that many of the units who responded to the incident were released 10 minutes after arriving on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as of the publication of this story and is currently under investigation, Peters added.

No injuries were reported.