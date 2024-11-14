No real shake-ups in tightest races 

As the results continued to trickle in from the Nov. 5 election, another school board candidate claimed victory, but several other races remained too close to call as the number of votes to count gradually dwindles.

The results continued to trend in the same direction as they have since Election Night, which helped Santa Clarita City Council District 1 hopeful Patsy Ayala and incumbent College of the Canyons governing board President Edel Alonso.

Ayala’s lead over fellow Planning Commissioner Tim Burkhart grew, but her percentage of the tally shrunk due to another gain by Bryce Jepsen, who remained in third place, separated from Burkhart by only one vote.

Ayala had 4,437 votes Wednesday night and Burkhart had 4,042.

Alonso is still in a tight race with challenger Scott Schauer, who currently sits as board president for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Foundation.

Alonso now leads by 194 votes after leading by 204 on Tuesday.

Three challengers for the Santa Clarita Community College District are poised to join her, after Charlene Johnson, Fred Arnold and Darlene Trevino all reported comfortable leads that grew with the latest tallies.

Aakash Ahuja claimed victory in his Trustee Area 1 race for the William S. Hart Union High School District against Gloria Mercado-Fortine and Linda Hovis Storli. He led with 8,778 votes as of Wednesday evening over Mercado-Fortine (7,411) and Storli (6,455).

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to my incredible team of volunteers, to the parents, teachers, and community members who believed in my vision, and to everyone who cast their vote for common sense,” Ahuja wrote in a news release Wednesday. “This victory is a testament to the power of community and collaboration, and I’m deeply honored by the trust you’ve placed in me.”

In the other Hart district race, Erin Wilson already declared a win over Eric Anderson with her lead growing to more than 6,500 votes Wednesday.

With more than 2 million additional votes counted since Election Night, the estimate of outstanding ballots is 120,400, which includes 35,000 vote-by-mail ballots; 75,000 conditional voter registration ballots; and 10,400 provisional ballots, according to a Wednesday evening update from L.A. County.

The total election results count is now 3,696,908, which is 64.44% of registered voters.