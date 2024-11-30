Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run 

A person was injured and transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after authorities and first responders were notified that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Newhall Friday night, according to officials.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to 9th Street and Main Street in Newhall, where a man was seen on the street and reported to be “bleeding from the head,” according to the 9-1-1 caller, said Sgt. Sherry Clark, a spokeswoman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The reporting party heard a loud crash before calling authorities at approximately 10:56 p.m., she added.

As deputies concluded their investigation, no vehicle description in connection to the alleged hit-and-run was available and information was limited, according to Clark.

Firefighters with the L.A. County Fire Department arrived at the scene of the incident at 11 p.m., said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Nicole Larios, and transported the male patient to Henry Mayo in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at the time of this story’s publication.