Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Valencia 

Personnel with the L.A. County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to the McDonald’s parking lot on the 23100 block of Valencia Boulevard for a traffic collision involving pedestrians on Sunday evening, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

Moments leading up to the collision were recorded on video and are circulating on social media. In the video clips it shows several people shouting at each other in the parking lot adjacent to the McDonald’s off Valencia Boulevard. The video shows the driver of a white Lexus leaving the parking spot and two women yelling after the driver. The driver of the white Lexus then strikes one woman.

Deputies received a call about the collision at approximately 4:35 p.m., said Jensen. Shortly after arriving, they were able to identify and detain the suspects involved.

He added that after an investigation was conducted, deputies arrested a 53-year-old woman on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury. The second suspect was issued a citation.

Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher, said that first responders with the Fire Department were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the scene and arrived five minutes later.

There were no reports of transport, and the extent of the victims’ injuries was unknown, she added.

Jensen said the suspect is set to appear in North Valley Superior Court Department S on Tuesday morning.