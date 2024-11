The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative held its “Bringing it Home” wine event fundraiser on Thursday evening at Salt Creek Grille with the aim to raise funds and provide meals for local veterans in need for the holiday season.

From left: Pam Ingram, Dana Baker, and Rhona Jukes enjoy a glass of wine at the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative “Bringing it Home” fundraiser dedicated to raising funds to provide meals for local veterans in need for the holiday season on Thursday evening at Salt Creek Grille. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative local advocate Jeff Stabile (right) chats with guests and local dignitaries at the “Bringing it Home” fundraiser on Thursday evening at Salt Creek Grille. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Director of Business and Community Relations Dennis Sugasawara thanks guests for attending the “Bringing it Home” fundraiser dedicated to raising funds to provide meals for local veterans in need for the holiday season on Thursday evening at Salt Creek Grille. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative Jeff Stabile shares his gratitude and the importance of supporting veterans in need during the holiday season on Thursday evening at the “Bringing it Home” fundraiser dedicated to raising funds to provide meals for local veterans in need for the holiday season on Thursday evening at Salt Creek Grille. Katherine Quezada/The Signal