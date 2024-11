The California Highway Patrol is beginning its annual “CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive,” where residents are encouraged to drop off unwrapped toys for families in need until Dec. 20. Drop off bins are located at Walmart Supercenters: Monday to Thursday on Kelly Johnson Parkway, and Friday to Sunday on Carl Boyer Drive. Residents are also encouraged to drop off toys at the CHP Newhall office in Valencia at 28648 The Old Road.

The California Highway Patrol held its annual toy drive titled, “CHiPs for Kids Toy Drive” at Walmart Supercenter at Carl Boyer Drive on Saturday, Nov. 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

