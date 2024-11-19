Ramaswamy pledges ‘massive’ federal downsizing in DOGE role 

By Jack Phillips

Contributing Writer

Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says that he and Elon Musk will plan “massive downsizing” of the federal government as part of their work under the newly named “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE.

Responding to a statement made by President-elect Donald Trump about him being named along with Musk to head DOGE, Ramaswamy wrote on social media platform X that “over the last two years, the Supreme Court has ruled that the administrative state is behaving in wildly unlawful ways. But slapping the bureaucracy on the wrist won’t solve the problem. The only right answer is a massive downsizing.”

Ramaswamy may have been referring to a landmark Supreme Court decision in June that struck down the Chevron doctrine, a 40-year-old legal precedent that mandated courts to defer to federal agency interpretations of laws that could be deemed ambiguous. The court also issued a ruling that same month in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Jarkesy that also weakened federal agency authority and strengthened the judiciary.

In another post Wednesday, Ramaswamy wrote, “DOGE will soon begin crowdsourcing examples of government waste, fraud and abuse. Americans voted for drastic government reform and they deserve to be part of fixing it.”

Details of the new department are not well-known, and it’s not clear how it will operate. While both Musk and Ramaswamy were tapped to lead the office, it’s not clear who will be its head.

Trump wrote in his statement that DOGE would “provide advice and guidance from outside of government” and work in tandem with the White House Office of Management and Budget.

“It will become, potentially, ‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time. Republican politicians have dreamed about the objectives of ‘DOGE’ for a very long time,” the president-elect wrote.

And Musk, in a post on X, posted a message from a shareholder in his company noting that his appointment running DOGE for Trump will provide advice and guidance to the new president from outside of government and is limited to 21 months, ending on July 4, 2026.

Both Trump and Musk floated the prospect of setting up a government efficiency office on the campaign trail. Musk became one of the president-elect’s most vocal backers, often attending rallies, campaigning across Pennsylvania, and operating his America PAC to register people to vote.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur who ran in the Republican presidential primary but dropped out, also became a prominent Trump surrogate and was expected to be tapped to a position in Trump’s Cabinet.

In his statement, Trump said that DOGE’s work will conclude by July 4, 2026, to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

Federal employees are generally required to disclose their assets and entanglements to ward off any potential conflicts of interest, and to divest significant holdings relating to their work. Because Musk and Ramaswamy will not be formal federal workers, they will not face those requirements or ethical limitations.

Trump had made clear that Musk would likely not hold any kind of full-time position, given his other commitments.

“I don’t think I can get him full-time because he’s a little bit busy sending rockets up and all the things he does,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan in September. “He said the waste in this country is crazy. And we’re going to get Elon Musk to be our cost cutter.”

The acronym DOGE is a nod to Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, which the tech billionaire has been touting since early 2021.

Trump also said in his statement the two will “pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.