Robert Lamoureux | A spousal bet on tilt-ups, and spoiler alert: They’re both wrong 

Question: My question is a bit peculiar, but I’ll ask anyways. We were driving down Railroad Avenue, and noticed that there is a huge development of concrete buildings going in. Noticing the wood standing up on the concrete, we’re trying to figure out how these are put together.

My thought is that they build some sort of wood forms, then pour the concrete, and build from there. Because of the presence of cranes, my wife thinks that they are brought in in pieces and put together on the jobsite. Who is correct?

– Mike H.

Answer: Mike, while both guesses are viable options, neither is correct in this instance. This type of build is called, “tilt-up concrete.” These begin with the concrete pad being poured with the foundation in the ground, then allowed to dry. Forms for panels are then built, poured with concrete, allowed to dry and then raised with the crane, to erect the panel walls. The framing is removed, and a concrete structure is built.

Great question. I’ve had several people inquire about this, as it is obviously seen by many on this road, piquing curiosity.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].