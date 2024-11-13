Schiavo declares Assembly victory, Mueller concedes Senate race 

Declaring victory in her reelection bid following Tuesday’s updates from L.A. County and the state, Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, said she is “thrilled” to represent the 40th Assembly District for at least another two years.

“I first want to thank the voters, the many volunteers who joined me in talking with neighbors at the doors and phones, the speaker and my colleagues, and the hard work and dedication of our amazing team who all propelled us to victory. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to deliver for families throughout Assembly District 40,” Schiavo said in a news release.

Leading since the first Election Night ballot drop, Schiavo has 52.8% of the votes counted, or 117,079 votes, as of Tuesday’s update. That gives her about 12,500 more than her opponent, Republican Patrick Lee Gipson.

Schiavo was first elected in 2022 and spent time as a small business owner and a nurse advocate prior to her time in office. The release stated that she has secured nearly $95 million in state funds for her community, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley and northern parts of the San Fernando Valley, in her two years.

“As a single mom, I know what a struggle it is to pay the high prices of housing, groceries, gas and utilities. That’s why during my first term in office, we focused on delivering real results to our community — cutting costs, putting money back into people’s pockets, creating local jobs, investing in infrastructure, school and community support and more that lifts up our neighbors. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve our community and I am ready to build upon our impactful work to deliver even more.”

Another race that appears to be over is for the 23rd Senate District seat. Republican Suzette Martinez Valladares looks to be the victor over Democrat Kipp Mueller, who conceded on Tuesday.

Valladares has 173,326 votes, 14,500 more than Mueller, representing 52.2% of the votes counted as of Tuesday.

“First and foremost, I am so proud of what we accomplished together, throughout this campaign and beyond,” Mueller stated in a news release conceding defeat. “We talked with tens of thousands of voters, and earned their support by connecting with them on the values we share and the promise for a better future for all families. This district is special and deserving of so much more than they’ve historically received … I will forever be grateful for this opportunity, for the support of the voters, volunteers, donors, friends, and family. I congratulate Suzette and wish her success as the next state senator of this district.”

Valladares and Gipson were not immediately available for comment Tuesday evening.

The L.A. County Registrar-Recorder’s office reported on Tuesday that 52,392 ballots were processed, bringing the total in the week since Election Day to 3,675,213. There are an estimated 141,900 ballots left to be processed.

A local race that looks like its margin is widening is Edel Alonso’s reelection bid to represent Trustee Area No. 2 on the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons. She now has 208 more votes than challenger Scott Schauer after leading by 184 on Monday.

The current total for each candidate is 11,246 for Alonso and 11,038 for Schauer, or 50.47% to 49.53%.

Patsy Ayala has also strengthened her position to become the first Santa Clarita City Council candidate elected in a district-based election. The city planning commissioner leads her colleague, Tim Burkhart, by 395 votes, 14 more than what she led by on Monday.

Bryce Jepsen currently has 32.18% of the vote, or 4,007 votes, while Ayala has 4,419 votes (35.49%) and Burkhart has 4,024 votes (32.32%).

That seat represents a territory that’s mostly Newhall and a gerrymandered portion of west Canyon Country.

The state reported Tuesday that 13,324,339 ballots have been counted and an estimated 2,626,480 remain to be processed.