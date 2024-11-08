SCV leaders gather for The Signal’s Top 51 luncheon 

In keeping up with an annual tradition, the most influential people in the Santa Clarita Valley met on Thursday for The Signal’s Top 51 luncheon.

Members of the business, education and government communities, just to name a few, were honored by Signal Owner/Publisher Richard Budman, who introduced the No. 1 on the 20th annual list: Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita.

“It literally takes thousands and thousands of people to make a great community like Santa Clarita, but you are the 51 individuals that are the tip of the spear, the catalyst to encourage the others in the community to make a difference, the doers and not the talkers, the difference-makers,” Budman said. “It has been The Signal’s honor and pleasure to recognize you each year. Each of you have been chosen because you represent what makes Santa Clarita not just a great place to live, but a community to cherish.”

Santa Clarita’s Most Influential 2024 honorees (from left) SCV Water Board Vice President Maria Gutzeit, SCV Water Agency Board President Gary Martin, and Santa Clarita Planning Commissioner Patsy Ayala chat during the luncheon presented by The SCV Signal at Salt Creek Grille in Valencia on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal 2024 honorees (from left) Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation President Marlee Lauffer, Senior Field Deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger Stephanie English, and city of Santa Clarita Councilmember Laurene Weste chat during the 2024 Santa Clarita Most Influential people luncheon held at Salt Creek Grille in Valencia on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Garcia, still waiting for the results of his election to become clearer before any declaration is given, said it’s “humbling” to be included on the list.

“I don’t personally feel like I deserve this, but I appreciate the honor,” Garcia said. “It’s special to me because I grew up here, you know. I’ve been out here since 1983, and so to be able to be recognized for the hard work and representing not only Santa Clarita, but the entire district, it’s a huge honor.”

Mentioning his work trying to help the residents of Val Verde and Castaic to get more relief and help amidst the situation surrounding the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, Garcia said trying to deliver for his constituents gives him the most pride.

“The constituent services is the most important thing, the stuff we do for the average citizen on a daily basis that’s doesn’t make the news,” Garcia said. “It doesn’t, you know, make headlines. It’s not the drama, but it’s literally helping someone with the Social Security office getting a passport in 24 hours because they’re on their way to the honeymoon, little things like that. You do that, you know, seven to 10,000 times, and that’s where you earn the support of the community.”

Signal Publisher/Owner Richard Budman, right, during his opening speaks during the 2024 Santa Clarita 51 Most Influential people luncheon held at Salt Creek Grille in Valencia on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Coming in at No. 2 on the list is Santa Clarita City Councilman Jason Gibbs. Just wrapping up the last year of his current term before getting ready to serve another four years, he said he chose to serve the city because he wanted to be part of what makes it great.

“I made a decision back in 2016 after starting my family that I was going to be a part of what makes Santa Clarita that great place to live, to work, to raise your family,” Gibbs said, “because I was doing those things and realizing that we what we have is not an accident, and it has taken leaders throughout the years who step up and go beyond what they would need to do every day to make Santa Clarita better for everybody.”

Others on the list, some of whom have been on a large number of the 20 editions thus far, include: Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, at No. 6; City Councilman Cameron Smyth at No. 8; Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, at No. 9; William S. Hart Union High School District governing board member Cherise Moore at No. 28; and L.A. County Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami at No. 46.

2024 honorees (from left) Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commissioner Di Thompson and Planning Commissioner Denise Lite during the 2024 Santa Clarita 51 Most Influential people luncheon held at Salt Creek Grille in Valencia on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal Santa Clarita’s Most Influential 2024 honorees (from left) Tim Burkhart, Leon Worden, and Gloria Mercado-Fortine during the luncheon presented by The SCV Signal at Salt Greek Grille in Valencia on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Not only making her mark in the education world, Moore is also president of the Bridge to Home board of directors and the Zonta Club of SCV, helping to improve the lives of women and girls in the community. But she said the most important thing she is working on is helping the Hart district find its next superintendent.

“The interim superintendent (Michael Vierra) has been doing a fabulous, fantastic job, and the board has, you know, really tried to set policy that helps move us forward, focusing around our core values and our strategic plan,” Moore said. “So really continuing that path towards excellence under new leadership with the new superintendent will be the big thing that we’re looking forward to, and I’m excited about being a part of that.”

Hatami, who spent some time making headlines earlier this year when he made a run for the District Attorney’s Office, said it was important for him to try to bring Santa Clarita values to the rest of the county. And while he ultimately didn’t get to the final race, Hatami said he was glad to see Nathan Hochman take a substantial lead over incumbent George Gascón, whose directives led many working under him to speak out about how they are hurting the county.

Signal Publisher/Owner Richard Budman (right) chats with 2024 honoree Sen. Scott Wilk during the 2024 Santa Clarita Most Influential people luncheon held at Salt Creek Grille in Valencia on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“It’s very important to let everyone know that public safety is the right of all of us,” Hatami said. “Making sure our children is safe is the right of all of us. Making sure our families are safe is a right of all of us, and making sure people who commit repeat offenses, violent offenses, that they’re held accountable and they’re punished so we make sure those individuals are not hurting us.”

The full list of the Top 51 is as follows:

No. 1: Rep. Mike Garcia

No. 2: Jason Gibbs

No. 3: Ken Striplin

No. 4: Kathryn Barger

No. 5: Larry Rasmussen

No. 6: Scott Wilk

No. 7: Laurene Weste

No. 8: Cameron Smyth

No. 9: Pilar Schiavo

No. 10: Don Kimball

No. 11: Hunt Braly

No. 12: Justin Diez

No. 13: Bill Miranda

No. 14: Frank Oviedo

No. 15: Randy Wrage

No. 16: Jason Crawford

No. 17: John Shaffery

No. 18: John Musella

No. 19: Joe Messina

No. 20: Marsha McLean

No. 21: Mark Blazer

No. 22: David Hegg

No. 23: Sandy Sanchez

No. 24: Suzette Martinez Valladares

No. 25: Bill Cooper

No. 26: Tim Burkhart

No. 27: Michael DeLorenzo

No. 28: Cherise Moore

No. 29: Gary Martin

No. 30: Carrie Lujan

No. 31: Lance Williams

No. 32: Wayne Crawford

No. 33: Dale Donohoe

No. 34: Marlee Lauffer

No. 35: Leon Worden

No. 36: Patsy Ayala

No. 37: Patrick Moody

No. 38: Stephanie English

No. 39: Maria Gutzeit

No. 40: Erin Wilson

No. 41: Denise Lite

No. 42: Dianne Van Hook

No. 43: Cary Quashen

No. 44: Calvin Hedman

No. 45: Greg Amsler

No. 46: Jon Hatami

No. 47: Gloria Mercado-Fortin

No. 48: Kevin Strauss

No. 49: Di Thompson

No. 50: Ivan Volschenk

No. 51: Kathy Norris