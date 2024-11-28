SCV Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving Day lunch 

The Castaic/SCV Lions Club and the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center hosted a Thanksgiving Day lunch on Thursday afternoon.

Every year on Thanksgiving Day, the Castaic/SCV Lions Club partners with the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center and numerous volunteers to provide a hot meal to seniors and provide a home away from home.

Friends enjoy hot meals and conversation at the Thanksgiving Day Feast held at Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

At one table, a group of friends enjoyed their meals altogether talking about how delicious the food was and how nice it was to see so many people come out to volunteer for the event.

Attendee Olivia White said Thanksgiving was all about being together with family and she was happy that she was able to have a great meal with her friends.

Pat Watts and her daughter-in-law, Xiaoyu Watts, attended the lunch because her son was away working, and she wanted to be together for the holiday.

“I’m really thankful that we have someplace to come,” said Pat Watts. “My daughter-in-law came with me because my son’s working so at least we’re together. Otherwise, we would be sitting home alone, and I can’t cook anymore so I really appreciate this place.”

First-time comers, Peggy and Chubbs Newman, said they’ve never had to spend Thanksgiving alone before and were thankful that this would not be the beginning of that.

“It has been very, very nice and I can see a lot of people are really enjoying it,” said Peggy Newman.

Friends enjoy hot meals and conversation at the Thanksgiving Day Feast held at Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

This year’s Thanksgiving celebration was dedicated to Flo Lawrence and Allan Cameron. Both men were a part of the Castaic/SCV Lions Club and started the tradition of hosting a Thanksgiving meal on the actual holiday for the seniors in the community.

“About 20 years ago, Allan Cameron and Flo Lawrence decided to take it on,” said Norm Coe, member of the Lions club. “Before COVID, the event was all privately funded through the efforts of Flo Lawrence and Allan Cameron.”

Coe said that with both Lawrence and Cameron’s efforts, the club was able to begin a great tradition that is making a lasting impact on the community.

SCV Senior Center CEO Kevin MacDonald said the event is all about giving back to the seniors of the community.

“We want people who don’t have anyone to come to their home to come here. This is their home, and this is their family today,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald added that what makes the event so special is the joining of so many communities. Youth volunteers having conversations with the seniors and enjoying each other’s space adds to the giving back atmosphere.

One volunteer who stood out in the crowd was 8-year-old Boy Scout Paxton Mantzoros. Mantzoros was weaving in between tables helping clear plates, take slices of pie to attendees, and talking to people about anything on his mind.

Paxton Mantzoros, 8, helps clear plates from tables at the Thanksgiving Day Feast held at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Thursday afternoon. Maya Morales/The Signal

Coe said that Mantzoros was taking the time to stand and talk to all the tables he was helping out and put a smile on their faces.

Mantzoros said he liked helping out at the event and talking to the people. He also took to the stage to dedicate Thanksgiving to his recently deceased grandfather.

President of the Lions Club Jim Prichett said events like the Thanksgiving Day lunch really benefit two sides.

“I think it is good for the seniors to see younger adults and kids helping them and showing their respect,” said Prichett. “For our youth, the same thing, it’s good for them to come and be charitable because there aren’t enough like that. It is really good to see that everyone is giving back to each other, and you can see a whole sense of community.”

The senior center will be serving approximately 350 guests and 50 volunteers, according to Gina Boersma, director of operations for food services at the senior center. In addition to those at the event, about 325 people will be served at home if they could not physically make it but were still a part of their program.

“It doesn’t feel like work,” said Boersma. “It just feels like we’re opening our home to them and we’re one family under the rooftop, it’s great.”