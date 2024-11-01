SCV Water Receives pair of financial reporting awards 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency announced it has received two awards for financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The first of the two awards announced was the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. The award recognizes the agency’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the 2022/23 fiscal year.

“Fiscal responsibility and transparency are essential, particularly for organizations that serve the public,” Rochelle Patterson, chief financial and administrative officer for SCV Water, said in a news release. “SCV Water’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report not only shares the financial picture of the agency, it also demonstrates our commitment to accountability and responsible stewardship of public resources.”

An impartial panel of judges determined that SCV Water’s ACFR for FY 2022/23 meets the high standards of the awards program, with includes “demonstrating a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report,” the release said.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and receiving the award represents a significant accomplishment by a governmental organization and its management, the release said.

The second honored announced was the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting for SCV Water’s Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting is a prestigious national award recognizing conformance with the highest standards for preparation of state and local government popular reports, the agency said in a news release.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for our very first Popular Annual Financial Report,” Patterson said in the release. “Creating a report that is both informative and engaging for our community was a top priority, and this recognition affirms our commitment to delivering transparent and accessible financial information.”

In order to receive an Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting, a government unit must publish a Popular Annual Financial Report, whose contents conform to program standards of creativity, presentation, understandability and reader appeal, the release said.

To view copies of the reports, visit yourSCVwater.com/financial-information.